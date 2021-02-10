42 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares rose 200.7% to $17.35 in pre-market trading after climbing over 20% on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics, last month, reported a $10 million private placement priced at the market.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares rose 120.1% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after surging 40% on Tuesday. BioHiTech Global, last month, said it won $2 million in new revolution series food digesters purchase orders for 12 carnival cruise lines ships and 2 princess cruises ships.
- United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) rose 74.4% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company signs non-binding letter of interest regarding the potential supply of antimony with AMBRI.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares rose 57.2% to $15.55 in pre-market trading as the company presented efficacy and safety results for its Phase 3 study of omidubicel in patients with hematologic malignancies at the 2021 TCT Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares rose 58.6% to $4.14 in pre-market trading after the company acquired a 50.1% interest in Sprout.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) rose 33.2% to $3.05 in pre-market trading. Neovasc shares jumped over 52% on Tuesday after the company regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price rule.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 30.8% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced the publication of positive results from the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with PBC in the Journal of Hepatology.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares rose 30.6% to $1.28 in pre-market trading. Acasti Pharma reported a narrower quarterly loss on Tuesday.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) shares rose 24.2% to $11.70 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 23.7% to $52.40 in pre-market trading. Tilray shares jumped more than 40% on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into an agreement with Grow Pharma to import and distribute Tilray's medical cannabis products into the United Kingdom.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) rose 23.1% to $2.56 in pre-market trading. The company’s shares rallied 69% on Tuesday after the Covington, Louisiana-based satellite solutions company said that Qualcomm will add the former’s Band n53 in its new flagship X65 modem.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 22.8% to $3.45 in pre-market trading after surging over 28% on Tuesday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, last month, regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price listing requirement.
- Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) rose 21.8% to $13.11 in pre-market trading. The Beachbody Company will to go public through a merger with Forest Road Acquisition Corp.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) rose 20.9% to $28.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Tuesday.
- Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) rose 20.5% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) rose 19.9% to $15.50 in pre-market trading. Clever Leaves’ manufacturer Herbal Brands, on Tuesday, entered into a partnership to import company’s commercial CBD into US.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 18.5% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Tuesday.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) rose 18.2% to $2.92 in pre-market trading as traders circulated blog post titled 'PAVmed's Esophageal Diagnostic Tools Should Create Strong Shareholder Value.'
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 17.8% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after climbing over 12% on Tuesday. The company last week presents pre-clinical SQ treatment of bleeds data from its Marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) program at the 14th Annual EAHAD Congress.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) rose 13.6% to $99.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong FY21 guidance . The company also announced a $150 million buyback.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 12.8% to $60.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc.. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 11.6% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after climbing around 13% on Tuesday.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) rose 10.5% to $21.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Tuesday.
- Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors (NYSE: FTAI) rose 7.4% to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it received FAA approval for "an alternative solution that will help FTAI become more cost-effective in maintaining its engines."
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 6.9% to $213.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 5% to $62.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and sales results. The company also reported Q4 DAUs were up 24% year over year.
Losers
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 14.8% to $16.80 in pre-market trading. Applied UV shares jumped over 280% on Tuesday after the company announced the closing of its acquisition of Akida Holdings.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) fell 12.9% to $7.30 in pre-market trading after jumping around 99% on Tuesday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares fell 12.8% to $50.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $200 million registered direct offering of common stock.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares fell 11.3% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of upsized $30.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) shares fell 11.3% to $21.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $10 million bought deal offering of 500,000 ordinary shares at $20 per share.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 11% to $0.9973 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $19.7 million public offering of common stock.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 10.9% to $4.84 in pre-market trading after surging more than 36% on Tuesday.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) fell 9.8% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) fell 9.7% to $12.19 in pre-market trading after reporting a loss for its third quarter.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 8.8% to $126.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak sales guidance.
- A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) fell 8.3% to $10.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 8.1% to $11.52 in pre-market trading. Heat Biologics shares climbed around 50% on Tuesday after the company announced interim survival data from its ongoing HS-110 Phase 2 study in non-small cell lung cancer.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) fell 7.8% to $108.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings and said it will realign its organization with the goal of facilitating continued strong growth for its $1 billion security business.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 7.4% to $11.68 in pre-market trading. Ocugen shares dropped 20% on Tuesday after Chardan Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 4.8% to $46.17 in pre-market trading. Cisco reported upbeat results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.80-$0.82 and year-over-year sales growth of 3.5%-5.5%.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 4.7% to $39.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $350 million bought-deal offering of common shares.
