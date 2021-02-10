Market Overview

Apple Developing Ultra Advanced Displays With TSMC For AR Devices: Report
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2021 3:57am   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd (NYSE: TSM) are reportedly working on the development of ultra-advanced display technology in Taiwan.
What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company is planning to use the micro OLED displays in future augmented reality devices, according to Nikkei Asia, Reuters reported.

The project is still at a trial production stage and it will take years to reach the mass manufacturing stage, as per Reuters.

Why It Matters: The micro OLED displays are thinner, smaller and use less power, and are apt for use in AR devices, noted Reuters.

See also: How To Buy Apple Stock

The iPhone maker is also planning a virtual reality device that will retail for nearly $3,000, according to Business Insider. 

That headset reportedly is equipped with high quality 8K displays.

Apple plans to launch the VR headset in 2022 and it may pave the way for sales of augmented reality glasses, according to Bloomberg. 

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $136.01 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Augmented Reality Nikkei Asia OLED taiwan virtual realityNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

