Why Moderna, Avrobio, And More Are Moving Today

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher amid South Africa stopping distribution of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to ineffectiveness in treating a disease variant. Moderna is working on a competing vaccine.

Moderna is engaged in creating transformative medicines based on messenger RNA, or mRNA. It transfers the information stored in the genes to the cellular machinery that makes all the proteins required for life.

Moderna shares were trading up 5.22% at $185.44. The stock has a 52-week high of $189.26 and a 52-week low of $17.91.

Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares are trading higher after the company announced a 100% reduction of toxic substrate in the kidney biopsy of the first patient dosed with the plato gene therapy platform in the ongoing Phase 2 FAB-GTi clinical trial of AVR-RD-01.

Avrobio Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It is engaged in the development of potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose.

Avrobio shares were trading up 12.97% at $19.33. The stock has a 52-week high of $29.32 and low of $9.76.

Eldon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELDN) shares are trading higher after SVB Leerink initiated with an Outperform rating and a price target of $34 per share.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The firm is focused on transplantation and autoimmune diseases. It targets CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for patients living with an autoimmune disease, patients requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for patients living with ALS.

Eldon Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 11.45% at $16.71. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.32 and low of $4.50.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition III (NASDAQ: ARYA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it would merge with Nautilus Biotechnology.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III is a blank check company.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition III shares were trading up 56.14% at $17.50. The stock has a 52-week high of $18.45 and low of $10.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a Pre-IND meeting written response from the FDA providing guidance on product development for its clinical testing protocol for a COVID-19 skin test.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing drugs and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 14.87% at $1.46. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.46 and low of 39 cents.