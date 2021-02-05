Aurora Mobile Forges Partnership With TikTok Like Social Platform Kuaishou, Shares Spike
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) partnered with short video social platform Kuaishou Technology, also known as TikTok competitor, to drive the latter’s monetization efficacy.
- Aurora Mobile’s advertisement SaaS services have the potential to increase customer base and reduce costs for Kuaishou.
- Aurora Mobile will benefit from the usage of its labels by the Kuaishou advertisers.
- Aurora Mobile’s technology solutions reflect higher traffic monetization, brand marketing, and operational efficiency potential for Kuaishou.
- Price action: JG shares are up 63.6% at $6.52 at the pre-market session on the last check Friday.
