60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) shares climbed 220.3% to $4.42.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares jumped 127.7% to $23.63 after climbing more than 37% on Wednesday.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 49.5% to $24.72. CPS Technologies shares jumped 138% on Wednesday after the company reported it received a purchase order for HybridTech Armor Panels for an aircraft carrier.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares climbed 45.1% to $12.33 after the company announced a cooperation agreement with Pop Mart to become the first branded podcast on LIZHI Podcast.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) climbed 41.6% to $11.68 after climbing 11% on Wednesday.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares gained 40% to $4.57, potentially on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced updated findings following 26 months of Expanded Access single-patient studies of Endoxifen.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) climbed 36.8% to $5.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics, last month, announced the appointment of clinical and scientific advisory boards.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) surged 30% to $23.79 after the company announced the European Patent Office granted the Company's patent for a method of treating acute nerve and brain injuries by administering ANVS405 after the injury.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) gained 28.6% to $17.79. TIAN RUIXIANG recently reported the closing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at $4 per share.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) surged 28% to $2.67 n above-average volume.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) shares gained 28% to $45.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares jumped 25.8% to $2.82.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) gained 24.7% to $7.24.
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) climbed 24.4% to $80.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 guidance above estimates.
- Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AVNW) rose 24.1% to $49.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares gained 23.9% to $3.21.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) rose 23.8% to $3.08.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares climbed 22% to $8.10 after the company entered into a securities purchase agreement with Decheng Capital to purchase around 4.3 million units from Equillium at $7 per unit.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 19.8% to $1.4389 after surging over 14% on Wednesday.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) surged 19.6% to $5.30. cbdMD highlighted retaining of former FDA official Dr. Sibyl Swift as a regulatory consultant.
- Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) jumped 19.6% to $37.57. Skillz is teaming up with the National Football League to host a global game development competition,
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) gained 19.5% to $3.36 after HC Wainwright & Co upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target from $4.50 per share.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) jumped 19% to $27.91.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) gained 18.5% to $1.3389.
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) jumped 17.5% to $4.84.
- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) gained 16.8% to $100.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Advanced Drainage Systems said it sees FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $550 million-$565 million and sales of $1.915 billion-$1.95 billion.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose 13.8% to $621.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) rose 13% to $1.58.
- Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) rose 12.3% to $3.3350.
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares rose 12.2% to $24.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued Q3 strong sales guidance.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 12.1% to $6.31 after climbing around 15% on Wednesday.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) gained 11.7% to $24.46 following upbeat quarterly results.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares rose 10.1% to $5.32 after climbing around 25% on Wednesday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 9.5% to $96.29. Cassava Sciences shares jumped over 58% on Wednesday on continued upward momentum after the company announced results of an interim analysis from an open-label study of simufilam, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 7.4% to $3.06 after surging more than 7% on Wednesday.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) rose 5.3% to $61.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong Q1 guidance .
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) rose 4% to $261.98 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) shares dipped 33.7% to $2.34 after the company announced Q3 earnings results and issued a business update.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares tumbled 30.9% to $63.84 as the stock continues to sell off following last week's retail-driven surge.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares declined 20.3% to $20.40 after climbing 28% on Wednesday. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) fell 18.2% to $6.12 after the company cut FY21 sales guidance.
- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) fell 17.7% to $1.5550 after the company priced 36 million share common stock offering at $1.25 per share. The company also said it sees preliminary Q2 sales of $2.36 million.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) fell 17.1% to $11.06 after the company reported an offering of $50 million shares of common stock.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) dropped 16% to $6.33 following Q4 earnings.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) fell 16% to $13.12 after the company announced a 2.2 million share common stock offering at $11.75 per share.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares dropped 16% to $3.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE: BTN) fell 15.5% to $2.4850 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 3,290,000 shares of its common stock at $2.30 per share.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) shares fell 15.4% to $18.50 after the company priced 8 million shares at $16.75 per share.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares tumbled 15.1% to $1.2650 after the company agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,695,653 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $1.15 per share.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) fell 14.7% to $11.26. Clene shares surged over 100% on Wednesday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24 per share.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 14.6% to $7.65. The stock has been increasingly volatile following interest from retail investors.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) fell 14.5% to $1.99.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares fell 11.8% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of its $42.5 million common stock offering..
- Aspira Women's Health Inc (NASDAQ: AWH) shares fell 11.4% to $7.78 after the company reported $45 million public offering at $7.50 per share.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) dropped 11.2% to $28.06 after the company reported a proposed offering of $175 million in convertible senior notes.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 10.8% to $9.57 after the company reported pricing of $110.5 million offering at $8.5 per share.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 9.7% to $146.56. QUALCOMM reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views. The company said it expects Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.75 per share on sales of $7.2 billion to $8 billion.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) fell 8.4% to $14.35 after the company increased its previously announced bought deal offering of common shares to $21.7 million.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 6% to $14.27 after reporting quarterly loss.
- Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares fell 6% to $165.84 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
