Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 192 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:MSFT). Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:TYHT) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high. Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 82.44% to reach a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit a yearly high of $243.40. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit a yearly high of $243.40. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2,093.18. Shares traded up 7.54%.

(NASDAQ:GOOG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2,093.18. Shares traded up 7.54%. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $2,086.99 this morning. The stock was up 7.49% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $2,086.99 this morning. The stock was up 7.49% on the session. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares hit $197.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.08%.

(NASDAQ:PDD) shares hit $197.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.08%. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares were down 1.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $478.52.

(NASDAQ:AVGO) shares were down 1.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $478.52. Sony (NYSE:SNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.89%.

(NYSE:SNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.89%. Sea (NYSE:SE) shares were up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $245.00 for a change of up 1.51%.

(NYSE:SE) shares were up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $245.00 for a change of up 1.51%. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit $60.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.99%.

(NYSE:SNAP) shares hit $60.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.99%. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $261.62. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:WDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $261.62. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.05. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

(NYSE:DELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.05. The stock was up 0.16% for the day. Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit a yearly high of $71.47. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session.

(NYSE:BX) shares hit a yearly high of $71.47. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $405.47 with a daily change of down 1.18%.

(NYSE:RNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $405.47 with a daily change of down 1.18%. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares set a new yearly high of $419.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MDB) shares set a new yearly high of $419.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.92%.

(NYSE:FTCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.92%. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.24. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.

(NYSE:VIPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.24. The stock was up 1.82% for the day. EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $373.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.

(NYSE:EPAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $373.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%. CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.15.

(NYSE:CNHI) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.15. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $132.95. The stock traded up 12.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FUTU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $132.95. The stock traded up 12.34% on the session. Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.

(NYSE:TTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares broke to $113.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.05%.

(NASDAQ:PENN) shares broke to $113.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.05%. argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $370.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.05%.

(NASDAQ:ARGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $370.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.05%. Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares were up 6.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.06.

(NASDAQ:CGC) shares were up 6.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.06. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $106.00. Shares traded up 0.78%.

(NYSE:RJF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $106.00. Shares traded up 0.78%. Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares broke to $52.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.7%.

(NYSE:DT) shares broke to $52.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.7%. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $167.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.35%.

(NYSE:AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $167.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.35%. Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares set a new yearly high of $250.00 this morning. The stock was up 5.86% on the session.

(NYSE:SMG) shares set a new yearly high of $250.00 this morning. The stock was up 5.86% on the session. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares hit $62.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.

(NASDAQ:KC) shares hit $62.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%. Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $76.69 with a daily change of up 2.22%.

(NYSE:PLAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $76.69 with a daily change of up 2.22%. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.72 on Wednesday, moving up 1.53%.

(NYSE:IPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.72 on Wednesday, moving up 1.53%. Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares hit $77.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.59%.

(NASDAQ:DOX) shares hit $77.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.59%. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares broke to $179.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:SBNY) shares broke to $179.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%. East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.89 with a daily change of down 0.11%.

(NASDAQ:EWBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.89 with a daily change of down 0.11%. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.68 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ:YY) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.68 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.91% for the day. Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares hit a yearly high of $84.95. The stock traded up 12.5% on the session.

(NASDAQ:API) shares hit a yearly high of $84.95. The stock traded up 12.5% on the session. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares hit a yearly high of $122.89. The stock traded down 1.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EXPI) shares hit a yearly high of $122.89. The stock traded down 1.7% on the session. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.35 on Wednesday, moving up 3.76%.

(NASDAQ:MANH) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.35 on Wednesday, moving up 3.76%. Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares hit $89.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.7%.

(NASDAQ:AVIR) shares hit $89.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.7%. 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.47 with a daily change of down 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:ONEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.47 with a daily change of down 0.44%. R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) shares were down 2.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.53.

(NASDAQ:RCM) shares were down 2.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.53. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $750.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.15%.

(NASDAQ:MSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $750.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.15%. Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.53.

(NYSE:PSTG) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.53. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $217.50 on Wednesday, moving up 46.27%.

(NASDAQ:GWPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $217.50 on Wednesday, moving up 46.27%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.37%.

(NASDAQ:HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.37%. Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.68 for a change of up 0.15%.

(NYSE:SNV) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.68 for a change of up 0.15%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $191.31 with a daily change of down 3.3%.

(NASDAQ:VRNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $191.31 with a daily change of down 3.3%. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.51%. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.43%.

(NASDAQ:UPST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.43%. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.32 with a daily change of up 1.19%.

(NASDAQ:SLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.32 with a daily change of up 1.19%. 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares were up 14.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.32.

(NYSE:DDD) shares were up 14.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.32. Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.50 on Wednesday, moving up 15.2%.

(NASDAQ:APHA) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.50 on Wednesday, moving up 15.2%. Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares were up 3.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.86.

(NASDAQ:LPRO) shares were up 3.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.86. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.24%.

(NASDAQ:STAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.24%. Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shares set a new 52-week high of $126.58 on Wednesday, moving up 6.0%.

(NYSE:EVR) shares set a new 52-week high of $126.58 on Wednesday, moving up 6.0%. Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $209.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.

(NYSE:IIPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $209.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.20. The stock was up 3.38% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MGNI) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.20. The stock was up 3.38% for the day. I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $65.54. Shares traded down 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:IMAB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $65.54. Shares traded down 0.75%. Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.87. The stock traded up 6.21% on the session.

(NYSE:YALA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.87. The stock traded up 6.21% on the session. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares hit $12.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.22%.

(NASDAQ:CRON) shares hit $12.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.22%. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.57 with a daily change of down 0.85%.

(NYSE:PD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.57 with a daily change of down 0.85%. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares hit a yearly high of $28.86. The stock traded up 14.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TLRY) shares hit a yearly high of $28.86. The stock traded up 14.92% on the session. Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $76.64. Shares traded up 12.66%.

(NASDAQ:VCYT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $76.64. Shares traded up 12.66%. Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.73 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.41%.

(NASDAQ:OPCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.73 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.41%. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares were up 2.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.01 for a change of up 2.68%.

(NASDAQ:VIAV) shares were up 2.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.01 for a change of up 2.68%. Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:CIGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%. Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares set a new yearly high of $30.49 this morning. The stock was up 4.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SONO) shares set a new yearly high of $30.49 this morning. The stock was up 4.85% on the session. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares hit a yearly high of $24.65. The stock traded up 18.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TIGR) shares hit a yearly high of $24.65. The stock traded up 18.01% on the session. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares hit a yearly high of $31.12. The stock traded down 0.91% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TSEM) shares hit a yearly high of $31.12. The stock traded down 0.91% on the session. Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares were up 1.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.65 for a change of up 1.19%.

(NYSE:SUN) shares were up 1.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.65 for a change of up 1.19%. Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares broke to $29.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.68%.

(NYSE:VNE) shares broke to $29.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.68%. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares broke to $12.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.48%.

(NASDAQ:ISBC) shares broke to $12.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.48%. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares were up 3.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.19 for a change of up 3.94%.

(NASDAQ:GRWG) shares were up 3.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.19 for a change of up 3.94%. St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.62%.

(NYSE:JOE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.62%. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares set a new yearly high of $60.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.

(NYSE:ONTO) shares set a new yearly high of $60.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.60.

(NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.60. Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares set a new yearly high of $51.29 this morning. The stock was up 5.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SSYS) shares set a new yearly high of $51.29 this morning. The stock was up 5.12% on the session. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.

(NASDAQ:ITCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%. Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.75. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

(NYSE:PRMW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.75. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.13. The stock was up 2.89% for the day.

(NYSE:RCUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.13. The stock was up 2.89% for the day. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit a yearly high of $16.20. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit a yearly high of $16.20. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares were up 17.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.10 for a change of up 17.48%.

(NASDAQ:CLNE) shares were up 17.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.10 for a change of up 17.48%. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares set a new yearly high of $113.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

(NYSE:SI) shares set a new yearly high of $113.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MYGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.59% for the day. Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.61%.

(NYSE:MTOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.61%. Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares were down 1.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.29 for a change of down 1.72%.

(NYSE:SKY) shares were down 1.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.29 for a change of down 1.72%. NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) shares broke to $21.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 4.93%.

(NASDAQ:NK) shares broke to $21.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 4.93%. Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.85 on Wednesday, moving up 1.74%.

(NYSE:ATGE) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.85 on Wednesday, moving up 1.74%. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a yearly high of $66.11. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a yearly high of $66.11. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.58. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CSTL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.58. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 1.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.32 for a change of down 1.67%.

(NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 1.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.32 for a change of down 1.67%. Knowles (NYSE:KN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.

(NYSE:KN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.02. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SIMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.02. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.20 with a daily change of up 1.22%.

(NASDAQ:CCCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.20 with a daily change of up 1.22%. Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.97. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session.

(NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.97. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session. Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.80.

(NASDAQ:CDXS) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.80. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares hit $50.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.83%.

(NASDAQ:FREQ) shares hit $50.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.83%. Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.83 on Wednesday, moving down 1.5%.

(NASDAQ:TLND) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.83 on Wednesday, moving down 1.5%. Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.

(NASDAQ:ORGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%. Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.58. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.

(NYSE:PLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.58. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session. Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.45 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.45 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.71% for the day. Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.44%.

(NYSE:BTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.44%. SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a yearly high of $16.00. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a yearly high of $16.00. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.

(NYSE:BST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%. FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) shares broke to $14.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.07%.

(NASDAQ:FTOC) shares broke to $14.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.07%. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares broke to $41.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.49%.

(NASDAQ:CASH) shares broke to $41.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.49%. Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX:NXE) shares hit $3.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.79%.

(AMEX:NXE) shares hit $3.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.79%. Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MORF) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.36% for the day. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ATEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.56% for the day. CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE:PRPB) shares hit $10.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.

(NYSE:PRPB) shares hit $10.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%. Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.

(NASDAQ:RBBN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%. QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.

(NASDAQ:QNST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%. FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.17 with a daily change of up 5.33%.

(NYSE:FINV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.17 with a daily change of up 5.33%. Dragoneer Growth Opp (NYSE:DGNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.11 with a daily change of down 3.85%.

(NYSE:DGNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.11 with a daily change of down 3.85%. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.11 with a daily change of down 0.94%.

(NASDAQ:SHYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.11 with a daily change of down 0.94%. Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:CMCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.99%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.13 for a change of up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:CHY) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.13 for a change of up 0.48%. MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 20.83%.

(NASDAQ:MNKD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 20.83%. The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.93 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.53%.

(NASDAQ:TBBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.93 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.53%. Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.65. The stock traded down 2.78% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.65. The stock traded down 2.78% on the session. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.50. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.

(AMEX:CLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.50. The stock was up 1.93% for the day. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares hit $14.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:CHI) shares hit $14.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%. Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares were up 12.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.89.

(NASDAQ:FUV) shares were up 12.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.89. HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.17 with a daily change of up 11.67%.

(NYSE:HEXO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.17 with a daily change of up 11.67%. Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BOMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.25 on Wednesday, moving up 4.42%.

(NASDAQ:AVID) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.25 on Wednesday, moving up 4.42%. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ALTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.13% for the day. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.44%.

(NASDAQ:AOSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.44%. Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares were up 10.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.17.

(NYSE:TCS) shares were up 10.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.17. Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.58%.

(NASDAQ:MWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.58%. CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.99 on Wednesday, moving up 4.72%.

(NASDAQ:CMLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.99 on Wednesday, moving up 4.72%. Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.64 for a change of up 0.5%.

(NASDAQ:CCD) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.64 for a change of up 0.5%. Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares hit a yearly high of $37.35. The stock traded up 3.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CHUY) shares hit a yearly high of $37.35. The stock traded up 3.13% on the session. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.23 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OPRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.23 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.27% for the day. ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.35%.

(NASDAQ:XONE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.35%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares hit a yearly high of $8.96. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.

(NYSE:RFP) shares hit a yearly high of $8.96. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session. Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) shares were up 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.60.

(NASDAQ:HOL) shares were up 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.60. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 18.19%.

(NASDAQ:AVXL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 18.19%. Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:MUI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.

(NYSE:MFL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%. VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares were up 11.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.00 for a change of up 11.03%.

(NASDAQ:VYNE) shares were up 11.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.00 for a change of up 11.03%. Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares broke to $5.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.43%.

(NASDAQ:SELB) shares broke to $5.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.43%. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) shares broke to $13.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%.

(AMEX:CRF) shares broke to $13.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%. Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.35%.

(NYSE:ALUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.35%. Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.22 on Wednesday, moving up 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:JNCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.22 on Wednesday, moving up 1.01%. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares were up 18.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.75 for a change of up 18.82%.

(NASDAQ:REKR) shares were up 18.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.75 for a change of up 18.82%. Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 21.07%.

(NASDAQ:CRMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 21.07%. D8 Holdings (NYSE:DEH) shares hit a yearly high of $10.51. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.

(NYSE:DEH) shares hit a yearly high of $10.51. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session. Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 82.44%.

(NASDAQ:TYME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 82.44%. IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.35. The stock traded up 4.86% on the session.

(NYSE:IDT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.35. The stock traded up 4.86% on the session. CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.43 with a daily change of up 3.35%.

(NYSE:CCAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.43 with a daily change of up 3.35%. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.

(NYSE:BXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.95% for the day. Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.69 on Wednesday, moving up 10.09%.

(NASDAQ:MARK) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.69 on Wednesday, moving up 10.09%. Atlantic Avenue (NYSE:ASAQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.65. Shares traded up 0.38%.

(NYSE:ASAQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.65. Shares traded up 0.38%. Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.07%.

(NASDAQ:ACTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.07%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.86. The stock was up 3.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UEPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.86. The stock was up 3.6% for the day. Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares were up 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.81.

(NASDAQ:BGFV) shares were up 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.81. Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares hit $1.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.78%.

(NASDAQ:MBII) shares hit $1.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.78%. Lionheart Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.20. Shares traded up 0.82%.

(NASDAQ:LCAP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.20. Shares traded up 0.82%. One (NYSE:AONE) shares were up 4.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.66.

(NYSE:AONE) shares were up 4.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.66. Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.

(NYSE:IIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%. Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.14%.

(NASDAQ:TRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.14%. Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares set a new yearly high of $8.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.

(NYSE:SQNS) shares set a new yearly high of $8.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session. Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.69 with a daily change of up 1.96%.

(NYSE:ATTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.69 with a daily change of up 1.96%. Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares broke to $8.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:GNSS) shares broke to $8.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares hit a yearly high of $10.85. The stock traded up 7.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ORMP) shares hit a yearly high of $10.85. The stock traded up 7.64% on the session. KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares hit $14.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%.

(NASDAQ:KVHI) shares hit $14.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares hit a yearly high of $45.41. The stock traded down 1.74% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AVNW) shares hit a yearly high of $45.41. The stock traded down 1.74% on the session. Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares were up 5.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.89.

(NASDAQ:IMNM) shares were up 5.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.89. cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.40. Shares traded up 2.16%.

(AMEX:YCBD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.40. Shares traded up 2.16%. HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HYRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.64% for the day. Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.

(NYSE:GGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX:ECF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.36. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.

(AMEX:ECF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.36. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session. RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.78. The stock was up 4.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ:RNET) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.78. The stock was up 4.43% for the day. AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:CBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.84%.

(NYSE:CBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.84%. VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.23%.

(NYSE:EGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.23%. Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.59. The stock was up 4.4% for the day.

(NASDAQ:QUMU) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.59. The stock was up 4.4% for the day. Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares were up 7.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.62.

(NASDAQ:OCUP) shares were up 7.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.62. Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares were up 16.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.98.

(NASDAQ:USIO) shares were up 16.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.98. ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 12.91%.

(NASDAQ:CLIR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 12.91%. Annovis Bio, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ANVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.55%.

(AMEX:ANVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.55%. GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.56. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

(NYSE:GCV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.56. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%.

(NASDAQ:HBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%. KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares were up 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.20.

(NASDAQ:KLXE) shares were up 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.20. Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%.

(NASDAQ:CODA) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%. Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 14.46%.

(NASDAQ:NICK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 14.46%. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares set a new yearly high of $24.88 this morning. The stock was up 39.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IPWR) shares set a new yearly high of $24.88 this morning. The stock was up 39.42% on the session. ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares hit a yearly high of $4.67. The stock traded up 15.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares hit a yearly high of $4.67. The stock traded up 15.85% on the session. Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.50. The stock traded up 7.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CTHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.50. The stock traded up 7.86% on the session. Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 59.28%.

(NASDAQ:SINO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 59.28%. RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.92%.

(NASDAQ:RCMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.92%. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares hit $6.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.79%.

(NASDAQ:INM) shares hit $6.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.79%. TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares set a new yearly high of $9.48 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TSRI) shares set a new yearly high of $9.48 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session. Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.37. Shares traded up 8.24%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.