Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 192 companies set new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 82.44% to reach a new 52-week high.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit a yearly high of $243.40. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2,093.18. Shares traded up 7.54%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares set a new yearly high of $2,086.99 this morning. The stock was up 7.49% on the session.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shares hit $197.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.08%.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares were down 1.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $478.52.
- Sony (NYSE:SNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.89%.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) shares were up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $245.00 for a change of up 1.51%.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit $60.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.99%.
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares hit a yearly high of $261.62. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.05. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares hit a yearly high of $71.47. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session.
- RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $405.47 with a daily change of down 1.18%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares set a new yearly high of $419.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.92%.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.24. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $373.02 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares were up 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.15.
- Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $132.95. The stock traded up 12.34% on the session.
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares broke to $113.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.05%.
- argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $370.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.05%.
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares were up 6.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.06.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $106.00. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares broke to $52.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.7%.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $167.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.35%.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares set a new yearly high of $250.00 this morning. The stock was up 5.86% on the session.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares hit $62.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $76.69 with a daily change of up 2.22%.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.72 on Wednesday, moving up 1.53%.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares hit $77.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.59%.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares broke to $179.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $63.89 with a daily change of down 0.11%.
- JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.68 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.91% for the day.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares hit a yearly high of $84.95. The stock traded up 12.5% on the session.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares hit a yearly high of $122.89. The stock traded down 1.7% on the session.
- Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.35 on Wednesday, moving up 3.76%.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares hit $89.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.7%.
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.47 with a daily change of down 0.44%.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) shares were down 2.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.53.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $750.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.15%.
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.53.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares set a new 52-week high of $217.50 on Wednesday, moving up 46.27%.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.37%.
- Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.68 for a change of up 0.15%.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $191.31 with a daily change of down 3.3%.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.51%.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.43%.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.32 with a daily change of up 1.19%.
- 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) shares were up 14.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.32.
- Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.50 on Wednesday, moving up 15.2%.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares were up 3.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.86.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.24%.
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) shares set a new 52-week high of $126.58 on Wednesday, moving up 6.0%.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $209.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.20. The stock was up 3.38% for the day.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $65.54. Shares traded down 0.75%.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.87. The stock traded up 6.21% on the session.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares hit $12.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.22%.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.57 with a daily change of down 0.85%.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares hit a yearly high of $28.86. The stock traded up 14.92% on the session.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $76.64. Shares traded up 12.66%.
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.73 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.41%.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares were up 2.68% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.01 for a change of up 2.68%.
- Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.03%.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares set a new yearly high of $30.49 this morning. The stock was up 4.85% on the session.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares hit a yearly high of $24.65. The stock traded up 18.01% on the session.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares hit a yearly high of $31.12. The stock traded down 0.91% on the session.
- Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares were up 1.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.65 for a change of up 1.19%.
- Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) shares broke to $29.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.68%.
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) shares broke to $12.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.48%.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares were up 3.94% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.19 for a change of up 3.94%.
- St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.62%.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares set a new yearly high of $60.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.34% on the session.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares were down 2.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.60.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares set a new yearly high of $51.29 this morning. The stock was up 5.12% on the session.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.16 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%.
- Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.75. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.13. The stock was up 2.89% for the day.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares hit a yearly high of $16.20. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares were up 17.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.10 for a change of up 17.48%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares set a new yearly high of $113.58 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.61%.
- Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares were down 1.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.29 for a change of down 1.72%.
- NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) shares broke to $21.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 4.93%.
- Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.85 on Wednesday, moving up 1.74%.
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a yearly high of $66.11. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.58. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares were down 1.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.32 for a change of down 1.67%.
- Knowles (NYSE:KN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.02. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.
- C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.20 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
- Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.97. The stock traded down 0.77% on the session.
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.80.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares hit $50.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.83%.
- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.83 on Wednesday, moving down 1.5%.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.
- Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.58. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.
- Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.45 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.71% for the day.
- Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.44%.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) shares hit a yearly high of $16.00. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE:BST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
- FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) shares broke to $14.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.07%.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) shares broke to $41.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.49%.
- Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX:NXE) shares hit $3.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.79%.
- Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.36% for the day.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.
- CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE:PRPB) shares hit $10.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.86%.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.32 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.17 with a daily change of up 5.33%.
- Dragoneer Growth Opp (NYSE:DGNR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.11 with a daily change of down 3.85%.
- The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $33.11 with a daily change of down 0.94%.
- Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.99%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ:CHY) shares were up 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.13 for a change of up 0.48%.
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.93 on Wednesday morning, moving up 20.83%.
- The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.93 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.53%.
- Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.65. The stock traded down 2.78% on the session.
- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.50. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ:CHI) shares hit $14.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares were up 12.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.89.
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.17 with a daily change of up 11.67%.
- Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.25 on Wednesday, moving up 4.42%.
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.13% for the day.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.44%.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares were up 10.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.17.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.58%.
- CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.99 on Wednesday, moving up 4.72%.
- Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.64 for a change of up 0.5%.
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares hit a yearly high of $37.35. The stock traded up 3.13% on the session.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.23 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.35%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares hit a yearly high of $8.96. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
- Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) shares were up 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.60.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 18.19%.
- Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares set a new yearly high of $15.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares were up 11.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.00 for a change of up 11.03%.
- Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) shares broke to $5.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.43%.
- Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) shares broke to $13.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.53%.
- Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.35%.
- Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.22 on Wednesday, moving up 1.01%.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares were up 18.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.75 for a change of up 18.82%.
- Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 21.07%.
- D8 Holdings (NYSE:DEH) shares hit a yearly high of $10.51. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 82.44%.
- IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.35. The stock traded up 4.86% on the session.
- CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.43 with a daily change of up 3.35%.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.80 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.69 on Wednesday, moving up 10.09%.
- Atlantic Avenue (NYSE:ASAQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.65. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.07%.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.86. The stock was up 3.6% for the day.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares were up 3.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.81.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares hit $1.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.78%.
- Lionheart Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.20. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- One (NYSE:AONE) shares were up 4.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.66.
- Morgan Stanley India (NYSE:IIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
- Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.14%.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares set a new yearly high of $8.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% on the session.
- Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.69 with a daily change of up 1.96%.
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares broke to $8.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares hit a yearly high of $10.85. The stock traded up 7.64% on the session.
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares hit $14.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.85%.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares hit a yearly high of $45.41. The stock traded down 1.74% on the session.
- Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares were up 5.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.89.
- cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:YCBD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.40. Shares traded up 2.16%.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.64% for the day.
- Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX:ECF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.36. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
- RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.78. The stock was up 4.43% for the day.
- AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:CBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.12 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.84%.
- VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 6.23%.
- Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.59. The stock was up 4.4% for the day.
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) shares were up 7.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.62.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) shares were up 16.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.98.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 12.91%.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:ANVS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.55%.
- GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE:GCV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.56. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
- Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares were up 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.20.
- Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.49 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%.
- Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 14.46%.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares set a new yearly high of $24.88 this morning. The stock was up 39.42% on the session.
- ZK International Group Co (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares hit a yearly high of $4.67. The stock traded up 15.85% on the session.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.50. The stock traded up 7.86% on the session.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 59.28%.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.92%.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares hit $6.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.79%.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares set a new yearly high of $9.48 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.37. Shares traded up 8.24%.
Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.
