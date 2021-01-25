Market Overview

Why BlackBerry's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
Why BlackBerry's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares are trading higher Monday amid continued momentum driven by retail investor interest in the stock.

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises.

The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

BlackBerry shares were trading up 28.42% at $18.03. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.83 and a 52-week low of $2.70.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

