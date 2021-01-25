Market Overview

A Look Into Blackstone Group's Debt

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2021
Shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) moved higher by 27.57% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Blackstone Group has.

Blackstone Group's Debt

Based on Blackstone Group's financial statement as of November 6, 2020, long-term debt is at $5.57 billion and current debt is at $80.60 million, amounting to $5.65 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $2.71 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $2.94 billion.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Blackstone Group has $25.04 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.23. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and average for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

 

