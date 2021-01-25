Market Overview

Apple Supplier Luxshare Hit With US Patent Infringement Probe
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 25, 2021 2:19am
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Luxshare Precision Industry Co said it is under investigation for patent infringement, Reuters reported Monday (Shanghai Time).

What Happened: Luxshare said in a regulatory filing that it had been informed of two notices issued by the United States International Trade Commission related to a Section 337 investigation field against it by Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH), according to Reuters.

Amphenol — a Connecticut-based manufacturer of interconnect products — reportedly filed the complaint last month, alleging that certain electric components imported into the U.S. from Luxshare infringe on its patents for connector cables.

The concerns over the patent infringement sent Luxshare stock plummeting 9.5% in Shanghai on Monday.

Why It Matters: The China-based Luxshare makes connector cables for both the iPhone and Macbook products of Apple and also manufactures Airpods.

Last year, reports emerged that the Tim Cook-led tech giant had advised Luxshare to emerge as a more potent supply rival to Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) — better known as Foxconn.

Luxshare acquired two iPhone assembly plants from Taiwan’s Wistron Corporation in 2020, which unnerved some Foxconn executives, as per Reuters.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 1.6% higher at $139.07 on Friday and gained 0.93% in the after-hours session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China iPhone Luxshare Patent InfringementNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

