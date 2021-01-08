General Motors Debuts New Logo Amid Electric Vehicle Marketing Campaign

Legacy automaker General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) launched a new marketing campaign to showcase its focus on accessible electric vehicles.

What Happened: GM's new marketing campaign, titled "Everybody In" is meant to emphasize the company's vision for the future of transportation with "zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion," the company said in a press release.

At the heart of the marketing campaign is a new logo that emphasizes the "clean skies of a zero-emissions future" and the "energy" of its Ultium lineup of EV vehicles.

The Ultium lineup consists of all-electric vehicles ranging from mass-market everyday cars to high-end luxury and performance vehicles, including the Hummer EV, the company said.

GM expects some of its cars to offer 450 miles on a full charge or speed from zero to 60 mph in three seconds.

For just the 5th time in 113 years, ⁦@GM⁩ is changing its logo. The new design is at the heart of a new marketing campaign as the company develops and sells more electric vehicles. pic.twitter.com/CXJmRJNJLQ — Phil LeBeau (@Lebeaucarnews) January 8, 2021

Why It's Important: The "Everybody In" campaign emphasizes GM's "intent to lead" and how policymakers, partners, and even individuals can "play an active role in moving society forward," Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer, said in the press release.

What's Next: GM will launch a revamp of its website on Jan. 11 to offer information and stories about its electrification, safety, citizenship, and path towards autonomous driving.

"GM.com will celebrate the people and the technologies that are moving GM forward and play a meaningful role in bringing news and updates to audiences around the world," the company said.