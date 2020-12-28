Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

This morning 301 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM).

(NYSE: TSM). The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ: AEHL).

(NASDAQ: AEHL). AeroCentury Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: ACY) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 129.74% to hit a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a yearly high of $488.72. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $437.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.

(NASDAQ: TMUS) shares hit a yearly high of $134.76. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ: INTU) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $387.94. Shares traded up 0.44%.

(NYSE: SCHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.75. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

(NYSE: DE) shares broke to $273.54 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.

(NASDAQ: ATVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.26 on Monday morning, moving up 0.91%.

(NYSE: RACE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $229.66 on Monday morning, moving up 1.69%.

(NASDAQ: ADI) shares broke to $147.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.62%.

(NYSE: SCCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.18. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.

(NYSE: CP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $347.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.

(NASDAQ: KDP) shares broke to $32.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%.

(NASDAQ: IDXX) shares hit a yearly high of $503.83. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE: TEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $121.18 Monday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

(NYSE: FCAU) shares were up 2.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.21 for a change of up 2.86%.

(NYSE: HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $24.63 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.

(NYSE: DFS) shares broke to $89.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%.

(NASDAQ: IBKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.84. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.

(NYSE: KEYS) shares were up 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.62.

(NYSE: FRC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $142.28. Shares traded up 0.42%.

(NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were up 3.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $189.41.

(NASDAQ: MXIM) shares set a new yearly high of $88.27 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.

(NYSE: ATUS) shares hit a yearly high of $36.50. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SIVB) shares hit a yearly high of $380.96. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.

(NYSE: TRU) shares broke to $102.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.9%.

(NYSE: KSU) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $202.69.

(NYSE: XYL) shares broke to $101.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ: NVCR) shares set a new 52-week high of $179.62 on Monday, moving up 1.59%.

(NYSE: VIPS) shares were down 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.45.

(NASDAQ: NICE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $283.00 on Monday morning, moving up 0.14%.

(NYSE: CNHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.87%.

(NASDAQ: TRMB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $67.86. Shares traded up 1.08%.

(NYSE: BURL) shares set a new 52-week high of $254.18 on Monday, moving up 1.12%.

(NYSE: ALB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $153.41. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $365.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.

(NYSE: AES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.61 with a daily change of up 1.14%.

(NASDAQ: PLUG) shares broke to $37.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%.

(NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 1.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $239.47.

(NASDAQ: CGNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.86 on Monday, moving up 1.86%.

(NASDAQ: PTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $121.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE: ALLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.01%.

(NASDAQ: CRSP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $181.42. Shares traded up 6.18%.

(NYSE: ASX) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.92%.

(NASDAQ: TECH) stock hit a yearly high price of $326.44. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

(NYSE: GGG) shares set a new yearly high of $73.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

(NYSE: HWM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.97%.

(NASDAQ: IPGP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $224.39. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PCTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $218.34 Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FFIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $177.65 Monday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.

(NYSE: PLAN) shares were up 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.34.

(NASDAQ: NFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.46%.

(NYSE: DLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.74. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NTRA) shares hit $112.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.55%.

(NASDAQ: FLEX) shares were up 1.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.48.

(NASDAQ: JAZZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $160.71 with a daily change of up 1.03%.

(NYSE: ATR) shares were up 0.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $136.62 for a change of up 0.2%.

(NYSE: TPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.

(NYSE: OC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $78.98 with a daily change of up 0.04%.

(NASDAQ: BBIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.72. The stock traded down 0.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IPHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $162.08 with a daily change of up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ: IIVI) shares hit $79.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.18%.

(NYSE: LSPD) shares set a new yearly high of $70.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ALLK) shares broke to $155.42 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.45%.

(NASDAQ: KOD) shares broke to $159.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.12%.

(NASDAQ: LITE) shares hit $101.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%.

(NYSE: SITE) stock set a new 52-week high of $161.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.47%.

(NASDAQ: BLDP) shares set a new yearly high of $24.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.66% on the session.

(NYSE: CPRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.27. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session.

(NYSE: ICL) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.92 Monday. The stock was up 4.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LFUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $255.84 with a daily change of up 1.26%.

(NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were up 2.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.09.

(NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were up 2.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.09. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.55.

(NYSE: WMS) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.55. Vontier (NYSE: VNT) shares were down 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.70.

(NYSE: VNT) shares were down 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.70. Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) shares were down 0.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.93 for a change of down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ: IART) shares were down 0.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.93 for a change of down 0.14%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares broke to $29.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.6%.

(NASDAQ: PACB) shares broke to $29.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.6%. MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%.

(NYSE: MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.15%. EMCOR Gr (NYSE: EME) shares broke to $93.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.

(NYSE: EME) shares broke to $93.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.56. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.

(NYSE: BE) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.56. The stock was down 0.75% for the day. Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $65.76 with a daily change of up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ: PNFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $65.76 with a daily change of up 0.17%. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were down 0.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.78.

(NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were down 0.31% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.78. NCR (NYSE: NCR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.14%.

(NYSE: NCR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.14%. Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares hit a yearly high of $40.03. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.

(NYSE: RXN) shares hit a yearly high of $40.03. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.82. The stock was up 5.43% for the day.

(NYSE: NOVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.82. The stock was up 5.43% for the day. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.55.

(NASDAQ: SAGE) shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.55. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $102.81.

(NYSE: AMG) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $102.81. Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE: GPK) shares hit $17.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.

(NYSE: GPK) shares hit $17.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%. Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.44 on Monday morning, moving down 0.23%.

(NASDAQ: EXPO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.44 on Monday morning, moving down 0.23%. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares were up 0.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.98 for a change of up 0.89%.

(NYSE: EVR) shares were up 0.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $111.98 for a change of up 0.89%. Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT) shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.59.

(NASDAQ: VRNT) shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.59. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.49 Monday. The stock was up 10.32% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NTLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.49 Monday. The stock was up 10.32% for the day. Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%.

(NASDAQ: CVET) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.6%. Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.25 on Monday, moving up 0.34%.

(NYSE: EXP) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.25 on Monday, moving up 0.34%. Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) shares set a new yearly high of $86.99 this morning. The stock was up 5.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NARI) shares set a new yearly high of $86.99 this morning. The stock was up 5.71% on the session. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $123.00. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.

(NYSE: WTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $123.00. The stock was up 1.58% for the day. Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ: AY) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.19 Monday. The stock was down 5.94% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AY) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.19 Monday. The stock was down 5.94% for the day. Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares set a new yearly high of $40.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ: HAIN) shares set a new yearly high of $40.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session. WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares hit a yearly high of $78.28. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.

(NYSE: WCC) shares hit a yearly high of $78.28. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.95. The stock traded down 0.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ARVN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.95. The stock traded down 0.96% on the session. Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) shares set a new yearly high of $88.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KYMR) shares set a new yearly high of $88.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.03% on the session. Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ: MIME) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%. Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares hit a yearly high of $44.22. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PGNY) shares hit a yearly high of $44.22. The stock traded up 2.73% on the session. Avient (NYSE: AVNT) shares hit a yearly high of $40.88. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.

(NYSE: AVNT) shares hit a yearly high of $40.88. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session. BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.24. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.24. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session. Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.

(NASDAQ: MGNI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares were up 15.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $379.99.

(NASDAQ: MSTR) shares were up 15.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $379.99. Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares hit a yearly high of $96.80. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AMBA) shares hit a yearly high of $96.80. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session. Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) shares hit $77.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%.

(NYSE: SPB) shares hit $77.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.16%.

(NYSE: BIPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.16%. Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares hit a yearly high of $27.11. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KTOS) shares hit a yearly high of $27.11. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session. Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.85 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.

(NYSE: REZI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.85 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%. Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $92.77. The stock traded up 7.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SYNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $92.77. The stock traded up 7.37% on the session. Foley Trasimene (NYSE: BFT) shares were up 10.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.88 for a change of up 10.57%.

(NYSE: BFT) shares were up 10.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.88 for a change of up 10.57%. APi Gr (NYSE: APG) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.17.

(NYSE: APG) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.17. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares were down 5.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.10.

(NASDAQ: CELH) shares were down 5.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.10. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.54 on Monday morning, moving up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ: EXLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $87.54 on Monday morning, moving up 0.45%. St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares set a new yearly high of $49.59 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.

(NYSE: JOE) shares set a new yearly high of $49.59 this morning. The stock was up 2.03% on the session. Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ: SMPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.13%. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.

(NASDAQ: BECN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%. R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.03. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.03. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%.

(NYSE: BMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.79%. MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.61. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.

(NYSE: MXL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.61. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session. Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.67 with a daily change of up 2.36%.

(NYSE: NOAH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.67 with a daily change of up 2.36%. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.19 on Monday, moving up 0.9%.

(NASDAQ: CVLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.19 on Monday, moving up 0.9%. Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.90 on Monday morning, moving up 29.61%.

(NYSE: MYOV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.90 on Monday morning, moving up 29.61%. AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.03. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ATRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.03. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares hit a yearly high of $16.01. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CSQ) shares hit a yearly high of $16.01. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session. Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) shares were up 1.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.85 for a change of up 1.75%.

(NYSE: KFY) shares were up 1.75% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.85 for a change of up 1.75%. Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) shares set a new yearly high of $49.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.

(NYSE: ONTO) shares set a new yearly high of $49.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% on the session. WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ: WSFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%. Xperi Holding (NASDAQ: XPER) shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.25.

(NASDAQ: XPER) shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.25. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.

(NASDAQ: PRPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%. Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.80. Shares traded up 0.41%.

(NYSE: FBC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.80. Shares traded up 0.41%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.88.

(NASDAQ: NGM) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.88. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.15.

(NASDAQ: JACK) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.15. Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGE) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.12 Monday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.

(NYSE: MSGE) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.12 Monday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day. Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) shares were up 2.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.04 for a change of up 2.41%.

(NYSE: TROX) shares were up 2.41% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.04 for a change of up 2.41%. Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $52.56 with a daily change of up 2.48%.

(NYSE: TSE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $52.56 with a daily change of up 2.48%. Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) shares hit a yearly high of $23.49. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.

(NYSE: FTAI) shares hit a yearly high of $23.49. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares hit a yearly high of $45.56. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

(NASDAQ: HCAT) shares hit a yearly high of $45.56. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $58.88 with a daily change of up 1.6%.

(NASDAQ: DCBO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $58.88 with a daily change of up 1.6%. NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.54. Shares traded up 0.69%.

(NASDAQ: EGOV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.54. Shares traded up 0.69%. Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $56.12 with a daily change of up 8.27%.

(NASDAQ: BLNK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $56.12 with a daily change of up 8.27%. Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.00 with a daily change of up 2.78%.

(NASDAQ: PAYA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.00 with a daily change of up 2.78%. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE: IPOC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.99. Shares traded up 13.44%.

(NYSE: IPOC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.99. Shares traded up 13.44%. Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.50.

(NYSE: RVT) shares were up 1.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.50. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $217.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ: VRTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $217.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%. PureTech Health (NASDAQ: PRTC) shares set a new yearly high of $56.89 this morning. The stock was up 7.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PRTC) shares set a new yearly high of $56.89 this morning. The stock was up 7.36% on the session. BlackRock Taxable (NYSE: BBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.46 Monday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

(NYSE: BBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.46 Monday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.43. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE: NPO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $76.43. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session. Foley Trasimene (NYSE: WPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.99 on Monday, moving up 5.54%.

(NYSE: WPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.99 on Monday, moving up 5.54%. Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) shares were up 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.67 for a change of up 1.78%.

(NYSE: EVH) shares were up 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.67 for a change of up 1.78%. Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.18.

(NYSE: LNN) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.18. Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.59 on Monday morning, moving up 9.18%.

(NASDAQ: CLLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.59 on Monday morning, moving up 9.18%. TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%.

(NASDAQ: TRS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.97%. Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares set a new yearly high of $29.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ: VCEL) shares set a new yearly high of $29.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session. Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $78.05 with a daily change of up 10.15%.

(NYSE: SI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $78.05 with a daily change of up 10.15%. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.99 on Monday, moving up 7.03%.

(NASDAQ: MAXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.99 on Monday, moving up 7.03%. PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) shares were up 1.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.42 for a change of up 1.06%.

(NYSE: PGTI) shares were up 1.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.42 for a change of up 1.06%. Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) shares broke to $37.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.

(NYSE: GBX) shares broke to $37.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%. Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares broke to $19.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.26%.

(NYSE: UIS) shares broke to $19.46 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.26%. QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.70. Shares traded up 0.9%.

(NASDAQ: QNST) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.70. Shares traded up 0.9%. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 4.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.96 for a change of up 4.47%.

(NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 4.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.96 for a change of up 4.47%. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares broke to $17.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 29.96%.

(NASDAQ: RIOT) shares broke to $17.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 29.96%. Star Peak Energy (NYSE: STPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.43. The stock traded up 4.59% on the session.

(NYSE: STPK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.43. The stock traded up 4.59% on the session. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.73 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.

(NASDAQ: RILY) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.73 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%. Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.64 on Monday, moving up 0.99%.

(NASDAQ: MCRI) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.64 on Monday, moving up 0.99%. Cohn Robbins Hldgs (NYSE: CRHC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.

(NYSE: CRHC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.36.

(NASDAQ: JOUT) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.36. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares broke to $14.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.

(NASDAQ: CHY) shares broke to $14.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%. Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCA) shares broke to $27.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.59%.

(NASDAQ: LCA) shares broke to $27.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.59%. Reinvent Technology (NYSE: RTP) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.27 on Monday, moving up 2.98%.

(NYSE: RTP) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.27 on Monday, moving up 2.98%. RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.88 on Monday morning, moving up 6.11%.

(NYSE: RMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.88 on Monday morning, moving up 6.11%. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.50.

(NASDAQ: SHYF) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.50. SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) shares broke to $11.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.27%.

(NASDAQ: STKL) shares broke to $11.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.27%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares hit $13.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ: CHI) shares hit $13.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%. Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ: AACQ) shares hit $10.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.82%.

(NASDAQ: AACQ) shares hit $10.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.82%. AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.74.

(NYSE: AIO) shares were up 1.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.74. Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares hit a yearly high of $14.66. The stock traded up 32.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MARA) shares hit a yearly high of $14.66. The stock traded up 32.65% on the session. Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.64%.

(NYSE: TPB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.90 on Monday morning, moving up 0.64%. NeoGames (NASDAQ: NGMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.33%.

(NASDAQ: NGMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.33%. WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.

(NYSE: WOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%. Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.90 Monday. The stock was up 3.08% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CAMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.90 Monday. The stock was up 3.08% for the day. Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares were up 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.69.

(NASDAQ: SCHN) shares were up 1.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.69. MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) shares set a new yearly high of $39.22 this morning. The stock was up 3.8% on the session.

(NYSE: HZO) shares set a new yearly high of $39.22 this morning. The stock was up 3.8% on the session. WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ: WETF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.60. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ: WETF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.60. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Ribbit LEAP (NYSE: LEAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.52%.

(NYSE: LEAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.52%. TWC Tech Holdings II (NASDAQ: TWCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.88. The stock was up 3.24% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TWCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.88. The stock was up 3.24% for the day. Avanti Acquisition (NYSE: AVAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.83 on Monday, moving up 3.43%.

(NYSE: AVAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.83 on Monday, moving up 3.43%. Northern Genesis (NYSE: NGA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.09 with a daily change of up 9.27%.

(NYSE: NGA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.09 with a daily change of up 9.27%. Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ: RADI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.25. Shares traded up 3.75%.

(NASDAQ: RADI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.25. Shares traded up 3.75%. Apex Technology (NASDAQ: APXT) shares were up 7.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.90.

(NASDAQ: APXT) shares were up 7.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.90. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.98 on Monday, moving up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ: ERII) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.98 on Monday, moving up 1.79%. E.Merge Technology (NASDAQ: ETAC) shares broke to $10.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ: ETAC) shares broke to $10.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%. Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.38 Monday. The stock was up 11.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ: GHIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.38 Monday. The stock was up 11.76% for the day. Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.30. Shares traded up 7.71%.

(NASDAQ: BCOV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.30. Shares traded up 7.71%. Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) shares were up 4.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.80 for a change of up 4.34%.

(NYSE: EXK) shares were up 4.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.80 for a change of up 4.34%. Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.85 with a daily change of up 3.98%.

(NASDAQ: ADTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.85 with a daily change of up 3.98%. USA Technologies (NASDAQ: USAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.84 with a daily change of down 1.22%.

(NASDAQ: USAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.84 with a daily change of down 1.22%. Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.54 on Monday morning, moving up 0.84%.

(NYSE: MYE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.54 on Monday morning, moving up 0.84%. Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares set a new yearly high of $9.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CRIS) shares set a new yearly high of $9.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.27% on the session. Trebia Acquisition (NYSE: TREB) shares set a new yearly high of $11.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.

(NYSE: TREB) shares set a new yearly high of $11.19 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.40. Shares traded up 6.11%.

(NYSE: DMYT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $25.40. Shares traded up 6.11%. Tuscan Hldgs (NASDAQ: THCB) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.93. The stock was up 10.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ: THCB) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.93. The stock was up 10.36% for the day. Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares were up 18.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.07 for a change of up 18.66%.

(NASDAQ: CLSK) shares were up 18.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.07 for a change of up 18.66%. Vesper Healthcare (NASDAQ: VSPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.84 Monday. The stock was up 4.8% for the day.

(NASDAQ: VSPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.84 Monday. The stock was up 4.8% for the day. Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 19.92%.

(NYSE: LOAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 19.92%. CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE: PCPL) shares broke to $11.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.43%.

(NYSE: PCPL) shares broke to $11.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.43%. BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ: BOWX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.75 with a daily change of up 3.34%.

(NASDAQ: BOWX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.75 with a daily change of up 3.34%. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SPRO) shares were up 3.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.64 for a change of up 3.91%.

(NASDAQ: SPRO) shares were up 3.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.64 for a change of up 3.91%. Thunder Bridge (NASDAQ: THBR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.00. Shares traded up 6.42%.

(NASDAQ: THBR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.00. Shares traded up 6.42%. Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: UUUU) shares were up 7.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.54 for a change of up 7.45%.

(AMEX: UUUU) shares were up 7.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.54 for a change of up 7.45%. dMY Technology Group Inc (NYSE: DMYD) shares were up 2.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.46 for a change of up 2.67%.

(NYSE: DMYD) shares were up 2.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.46 for a change of up 2.67%. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares broke to $16.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.

(NYSE: AVK) shares broke to $16.72 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were up 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.23.

(NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were up 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.23. Hudson Executive Inv (NASDAQ: HEC) shares were up 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.00.

(NASDAQ: HEC) shares were up 0.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.00. Ascendant Digital (NYSE: ACND) shares hit $10.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.92%.

(NYSE: ACND) shares hit $10.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.92%. Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ: CHUY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.29. Shares traded down 0.57%.

(NASDAQ: CHUY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.29. Shares traded down 0.57%. FirstMark Horizon (NYSE: FMAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.89. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.

(NYSE: FMAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.89. The stock was up 2.42% for the day. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.66 on Monday morning, moving up 23.24%.

(NASDAQ: GEVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.66 on Monday morning, moving up 23.24%. Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) shares were up 5.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.73.

(NASDAQ: FTHM) shares were up 5.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.73. Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.68 with a daily change of up 22.38%.

(NASDAQ: BEEM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $69.68 with a daily change of up 22.38%. AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE: IMPX) shares were up 1.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.60 for a change of up 1.06%.

(NYSE: IMPX) shares were up 1.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.60 for a change of up 1.06%. Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.54 on Monday, moving up 1.4%.

(NYSE: ETH) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.54 on Monday, moving up 1.4%. Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SNPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.85 Monday. The stock was up 4.33% for the day.

(NYSE: SNPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.85 Monday. The stock was up 4.33% for the day. Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: MWK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.02 with a daily change of up 12.94%.

(NASDAQ: MWK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $19.02 with a daily change of up 12.94%. Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ: BTAQU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.03 with a daily change of up 4.06%.

(NASDAQ: BTAQU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.03 with a daily change of up 4.06%. Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares hit $6.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.74%.

(NASDAQ: FLNT) shares hit $6.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.74%. Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) shares hit a yearly high of $20.41. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NYSE: HQL) shares hit a yearly high of $20.41. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Fusion Acquisition (NYSE: FUSE) shares were up 6.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.63.

(NYSE: FUSE) shares were up 6.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.63. Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.22 on Monday morning, moving up 0.68%.

(NYSE: ASPN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.22 on Monday morning, moving up 0.68%. Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) shares set a new yearly high of $16.18 this morning. The stock was up 33.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EQOS) shares set a new yearly high of $16.18 this morning. The stock was up 33.21% on the session. Falcon Capital (NASDAQ: FCAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Monday morning, moving up 3.1%.

(NASDAQ: FCAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.20 on Monday morning, moving up 3.1%. Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.73%.

(NASDAQ: RADA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.73%. Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.19 on Monday morning, moving up 10.8%.

(NASDAQ: IEA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.19 on Monday morning, moving up 10.8%. Burgundy Technology (NASDAQ: BTAQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.20 on Monday, moving up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ: BTAQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.20 on Monday, moving up 1.0%. New Providence (NASDAQ: NPA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.78 with a daily change of up 15.78%.

(NASDAQ: NPA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.78 with a daily change of up 15.78%. Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: DNN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.69. Shares traded up 4.9%.

(AMEX: DNN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.69. Shares traded up 4.9%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares broke to $10.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE: RMT) shares broke to $10.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%. Danaos (NYSE: DAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.00. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.

(NYSE: DAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.00. The stock was up 2.08% for the day. BlackRock Utility Infr (NYSE: BUI) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.90. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

(NYSE: BUI) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.90. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.80. The stock was down 0.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FREE) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.80. The stock was down 0.52% for the day. East Res Acquisition (NASDAQ: ERES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ: ERES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Monday morning, moving up 1.0%. Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares were up 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.84.

(NASDAQ: SRAC) shares were up 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.84. Sustainable Opportunities (NYSE: SOAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%.

(NYSE: SOAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.64%. ArcLight Clean Transition (NASDAQ: ACTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.10 Monday. The stock was up 4.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ACTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.10 Monday. The stock was up 4.69% for the day. DPCM Capital (NYSE: XPOA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.06. Shares traded up 3.34%.

(NYSE: XPOA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.06. Shares traded up 3.34%. Acamar Partners (NASDAQ: ACAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.63 on Monday, moving up 0.76%.

(NASDAQ: ACAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.63 on Monday, moving up 0.76%. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.06 on Monday morning, moving up 0.07%.

(NYSE: BYM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.06 on Monday morning, moving up 0.07%. Replay Acquisition (NYSE: RPLA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.87. Shares traded up 1.5%.

(NYSE: RPLA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.87. Shares traded up 1.5%. Dragoneer Growth (NASDAQ: DGNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.62%.

(NASDAQ: DGNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.62%. Broadstone Acquisition (NYSE: BSN) shares hit $10.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE: BSN) shares hit $10.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%. ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) shares were up 11.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.64 for a change of up 11.14%.

(NASDAQ: EPIX) shares were up 11.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.64 for a change of up 11.14%. AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.22%.

(NYSE: ACV) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.22%. NEW GERMANY FUND (NYSE: GF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.81%.

(NYSE: GF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.69 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.81%. ACON S2 Acquisition (NASDAQ: STWO) shares hit $10.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.

(NASDAQ: STWO) shares hit $10.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%. Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.38 on Monday morning, moving up 5.23%.

(NASDAQ: ATOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.38 on Monday morning, moving up 5.23%. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares were down 6.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.95.

(NASDAQ: ACRS) shares were down 6.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.95. Roman DBDR Tech (NASDAQ: DBDR) shares set a new yearly high of $10.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DBDR) shares set a new yearly high of $10.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) shares were up 1.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.50.

(NASDAQ: WILC) shares were up 1.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.50. Deerfield Healthcare Tech (NASDAQ: DFHT) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Monday, moving up 3.33%.

(NASDAQ: DFHT) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Monday, moving up 3.33%. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE: BNED) shares set a new yearly high of $5.41 this morning. The stock was up 4.69% on the session.

(NYSE: BNED) shares set a new yearly high of $5.41 this morning. The stock was up 4.69% on the session. Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MDNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.20 with a daily change of up 8.43%.

(NASDAQ: MDNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.20 with a daily change of up 8.43%. Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.18 on Monday morning, moving up 1.79%.

(NASDAQ: LUMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.18 on Monday morning, moving up 1.79%. AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $17.17. The stock traded up 6.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $17.17. The stock traded up 6.35% on the session. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.42 Monday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LAKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.42 Monday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Good Works Acquisition (NASDAQ: GWAC) shares were up 1.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.53 for a change of up 1.51%.

(NASDAQ: GWAC) shares were up 1.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.53 for a change of up 1.51%. Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.58%.

(NYSE: GSL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.58%. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.55 Monday. The stock was up 50.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AQMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.55 Monday. The stock was up 50.43% for the day. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.77 on Monday morning, moving up 3.77%.

(NASDAQ: BSET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.77 on Monday morning, moving up 3.77%. Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) shares broke to $11.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.74%.

(NASDAQ: IDN) shares broke to $11.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.74%. Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ: FLUX) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.50. The stock was up 31.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FLUX) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.50. The stock was up 31.68% for the day. DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares hit a yearly high of $10.42. The stock traded up 4.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DMAC) shares hit a yearly high of $10.42. The stock traded up 4.36% on the session. Seaport Global (NASDAQ: SGAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.20 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SGAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.20 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day. Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.28. The stock traded up 12.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AIRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.28. The stock traded up 12.15% on the session. Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ: ROCH) shares were up 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70.

(NASDAQ: ROCH) shares were up 0.34% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70. Ellington Residential (NYSE: EARN) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.00.

(NYSE: EARN) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. Ur Energy Inc Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX: URG) shares were up 8.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.91 for a change of up 8.2%.

(AMEX: URG) shares were up 8.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.91 for a change of up 8.2%. OTR Acquisition (NASDAQ: OTRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.15 on Monday, moving up 0.5%.

(NASDAQ: OTRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.15 on Monday, moving up 0.5%. Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) shares set a new yearly high of $8.05 this morning. The stock was up 27.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BWEN) shares set a new yearly high of $8.05 this morning. The stock was up 27.62% on the session. Edoc Acquisition (NASDAQ: ADOC) shares were up 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.25.

(NASDAQ: ADOC) shares were up 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.25. Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $3.75. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NMCI) shares hit a yearly high of $3.75. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session. Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ: MOTN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.51 on Monday morning, moving up 1.45%.

(NASDAQ: MOTN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.51 on Monday morning, moving up 1.45%. Mogo (NASDAQ: MOGO) shares broke to $4.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.97%.

(NASDAQ: MOGO) shares broke to $4.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.97%. Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ: MAGS) shares broke to $5.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.

(NASDAQ: MAGS) shares broke to $5.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%. Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.87. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE: GGZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.87. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.87%.

(NASDAQ: FLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.87%. Qumu (NASDAQ: QUMU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.68. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ: QUMU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.68. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.48 on Monday morning, moving up 6.53%.

(NASDAQ: EYPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.48 on Monday morning, moving up 6.53%. GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ: GRNV) shares set a new yearly high of $10.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GRNV) shares set a new yearly high of $10.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session. One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.11 on Monday, moving up 9.02%.

(NASDAQ: OSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.11 on Monday, moving up 9.02%. inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX: INTT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.49. Shares traded up 0.88%.

(AMEX: INTT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.49. Shares traded up 0.88%. Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.95 Monday. The stock was up 4.29% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ALAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.95 Monday. The stock was up 4.29% for the day. Tottenham Acquisition (NASDAQ: TOTA) shares were up 24.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.49.

(NASDAQ: TOTA) shares were up 24.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.49. Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ: ANDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.75. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ANDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.75. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ: CSCW) shares hit $0.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.7%.

(NASDAQ: CSCW) shares hit $0.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 19.7%. Longevity Acquisition (NASDAQ: LOAC) shares were up 39.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.25.

(NASDAQ: LOAC) shares were up 39.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.25. Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.50 Monday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day.

(NASDAQ: RAND) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.50 Monday. The stock was up 2.63% for the day. Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares set a new yearly high of $3.13 this morning. The stock was up 12.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GTIM) shares set a new yearly high of $3.13 this morning. The stock was up 12.69% on the session. AeroCentury Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: ACY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.20. The stock traded up 129.74% on the session.

(AMEX: ACY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.20. The stock traded up 129.74% on the session. Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ: AEHL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.94. The stock traded up 17.75% on the session.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.