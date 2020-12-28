70 Biggest Movers From Thursday
Gainers
- Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) shares jumped 293.6% to close at $38.38 on Thursday after the company announced plans to form a new aircraft equity vehicle. Air T will form a new aircraft asset management business to be called Contrail Aircraft Management, and a new aircraft capital joint venture to be called Contrail Fund II.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) gained 93.5% to close at $24.19.
- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) jumped 40.9% to close at $8.30.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares gained 40.7% to close at $0.9100 after the company lifted its sales guidance for the fourth quarter. The company said it now expects Q4 net sales of $3.5 million, versus prior forecast of $2.5 million.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) gained 38.7% to close at $0.4799 after the company reported annual meeting results. The company’s stock climbed over 13% on Wednesday.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) jumped 36.9% to close at $0.71.
- SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SIF) rose 35.9% to close at $5.30 after the company reported a strong rise in its earnings for the fourth quarter.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) jumped 35.2% to close at $14.56. Neoleukin Therapeutics Director Julian Baker reported the purchase of 981,529 shares at an average price of $15.25 per share in form 4 filing on Wednesday.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) gained 29.4% to close at $2.95.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares surged 28% to close at $1.05 after the company announced it acquired 51% of Viking Energy Group for $20.1 million.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 27.2% to close at $3.70. Gevo, on Monday, announced it has optioned the right to purchase land near Lake Preston, SD, and has met the initial milestone to secure control of a site by the end of this year.
- Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: STIC) surged 24.8% to close at $18.50 after jumping over 6% on Wednesday.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) climbed 22.1% to close at $1.88 after the company on Wednesday reported 40% Q4 managed services bookings growth.
- Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) gained 20.7% to close at $7.06.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 19.9% to close at $3.61.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) shares climbed 19.7% to close at $2.12.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) surged 19% to close at $14.35 after climbing over 16% on Wednesday. Triterras recently provided Q3 net revenue and net income projections and reiterated its FY2020 guidance.
- RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) gained 18.9% to close at $34.00.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares surged 17.6% to close at $2.74.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) gained 17.5% to close at $1.02.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) climbed 16.8% to close at $4.38.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) gained 16.5% to close at $4.73.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) jumped 16.4% to close at $3.69.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares rose 16.4% to close at $0.1910.
- BIOLASE, Inc.. (NASDAQ: BIOL) gained 15.1% to close at $0.3805. BIOLASE, last week, announced a collaboration with BMW Performance Center West.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares rose 14.1% to close at $2.19.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) surged 13.5% to close at $2.6901.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 13.2% to close at $6.54.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 13.1% to close at $49.50. The strength appears related the company's recent announcement of an agreement with Lehigh Valley Health Network to own and operate charging stations across the health network's locations.
- Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) jumped 12.5% to close at $16.20 after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCHC) climbed 12.2% to close at $3.68. HC2 recently received a non-binding indication of interest for the potential acquisition of the company's insurance segment from Continental General Holdings.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares rose 10.3% to close at $1.93.
- 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) shares gained 9.9% to close at $67.92. 908 Devices priced its IPO at $20 per share last week.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares gained 9.6% to close at $17.25. Odonate Therapeutics CFO Hearne reported the purchase of 275,784 shares at an average price of $15.16 per share in Form 4 filing.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc, (NASDAQ: MNPR) rose 7.4% to close at $7.42 after climbing 15% on Wednesday. Monopar recently announced the issuance of U.S. patent covering compositions of matter for a novel family of camsirubicin analogs.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) gained 5.5% to close at $5.15. SG Blocks, last week, said its sees FY21 gross revenue of $20 million.
Losers
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares dipped 33.2% to close at $0.7150 on Thursday. Jaguar Health shares jumped 170% on Wednesday after the company signed an agreement with a secured lender involving the $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) declined 32.3% to close at $1.76. Ocugen shares climbed 223% on Wednesday after the company announced it will convene its Meeting of Stockholders on Dec. 23 to modify a proposal, decreasing the proposed aggregate number of shares of common stock that the Company would be authorized to issue.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 25.8% to close at $0.6304 after the company reported pricing of $2.5 million public offering of common stock.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) shares fell 24.2% to close at $14.60.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) dropped 23.2% to close at $0.3302.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 22.2% to close at $2.51 after surging around 15% on Wednesday.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) declined 21% to close at $45.01 after climbing around 39% on Wednesday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 18.9% to close at $2.06 after jumping over 36% on Wednesday. Energous, on Tuesday, named current board director Dan Fairfax as chairman of the board.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 18.5% to close at $1.85 after reporting an $8 million registered direct offering.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) declined 17% to close at $6.58 after climbing around 17% on Wednesday.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) shares dropped 16.9% to close at $19.23 after jumping around 45% on Wednesday.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) fell 16.1% to close at $1.62.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) dipped 16% to close at $44.18 after LightShed Partners initiated the stock with Sell rating and $8 price target, calling the stock a 'compelling short.' BMO Capital, on Wednesday, downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $50 price target.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 15.4% to close at $1.54 following a 9% gain on Wednesday.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) dipped 14.9% to close at $4.69.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) dropped 14.4% to close at $1.72.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) fell 13.3% to close at $222.00 after Chinese regulators launched an antitrust investigation into the company.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) dropped 13.3% to close at $0.6670.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) fell 13.3% to close at $40.46. AlloVir recently reported the FDA clearance of investigational New Drug Application for ALVR106, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific T cell therapy targeting four devastating respiratory viruses.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) shares declined 13.1% to close at $6.78.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 12.7% to close at $5.02. Foresight Autonomous shares climbed 78% on Wednesday on continued strength, which appears to be in reaction to reports of Apple working on a self-driving EV. Foresight's technology can be used in autonomous vehicles.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) fell 12.7% to close at $4.41. Evogene’s Canonic subsidiary recently signed a commercial agreement with medical cannabis cultivator, Telcann.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) dipped 12.5% to close at $5.40.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) dropped 11.9% to close at $1.77.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) fell 11.8% to close at $28.85. Aligos Therapeutics, last week, presented an update on development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutic candidate and screening method in collaboration with KU Leuven at RespiDART & Emerging Viruses 2020.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) dropped 11% to close at $5.26. Vince Holding released quarterly results last week.
- Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) fell 10% to close at $6.49.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell 9.6% to close at $5.06.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 9.3% to close at $11.45 after the company reported that the FDA has issued a clinical hold on its Investigational New Drug application for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) fell 7.4% to close at $3.38. Gold Resource, last week, approved a spin-off of Fortitude Gold Corporation.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 7% to close at $22.37, selling off following a recent surge in cybersecurity names after a SolarWinds security breach.
- Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ: PHAR) fell 6.7% to close at $15.59.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares declined 6.1% to close at $0.4744 after climbing over 17% on Wednesday. Onconova Therapeutics, on Monday, reported the FDA permission for study to proceed under its investigational new drug application for multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor ON 123300.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) fell 5.1% to close at $8.02.
