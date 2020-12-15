Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 14 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

(NASDAQ: ABNB). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was HF Enterprises (NASDAQ: HFEN).

(NASDAQ: HFEN). Apartment Investment (NYSE: AIV) shares dropped the most, trading down 85.88% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock hit a yearly low of $121.50. The stock was down 5.96% for the day.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.