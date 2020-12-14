52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares jumped 103.4% to $60.87 after the company reported interim clinical data for its cancer treatment. The company said ARV-471 showed evidence of anti-tumor activity.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) gained 78.2% to $7.52 after the company said it made significant progress in detecting pre-cancer diseases.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) jumped 64.8% to $1.0389 after declining over 8% on Friday. A Special Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday December 16.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) shares climbed 60% to $10.17. Veru reported Phase 2 trial results for enobosarm for endocrine resistant metastatic breast cancer.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 45.9% to $9.32 after declining around 17% on Friday.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares jumped 30.4% to $157.71 after AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced plans buy the company for $39 billion.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) gained 30.2% to $3.85 after climbing around 37% on Friday.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares rose 30.1% to $3.70. BioCardia said it expects data safety monitoring board verbal feedback for interim data from Phase 3 CardiaAMP heart failure trial by the end of December 15, 2020.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) surged 29.3% to $9.75 after jumping around 18% on Friday. Evelo Biosciences, last week, reported new clinical candidate in oncology.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) surged 21.4% to $13.14.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares gained 19.6% to $5.68 after declining 9% on Friday. HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $7.5 to $9. Marathon Patent Group last week purchased additional 10K S-19j Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain and announced plans to open a second data center.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) shares surged 19.4% to $13.72. DermTech, on Friday, announced Inclusion of its melanoma test in two continuing medical education sessions at 2020 Fall Clinical Virtual Grand Rounds and Mount Sinai Winter Symposium.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) gained 19% to $4.9747. Alimera Sciences, last week, reported the launch of ILUVIEN in The Netherlands.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) surged 18.8% to $3.02 after climbing 18% on Friday.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) rose 18.2% to $12.10.
- Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) shares gained 17.4% to $2.63 after the company announced plans to advance its cancer treatment into the combination therapy stage of its phase 1 trial.
- Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE: GATO) shares rose 16.6% to $8.77. Gatos Silver reported quarterly results last week.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) gained 16.5% to $25.76.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) shares rose 16.4% to $6.45. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained ReneSola with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $12.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) surged 15.8% to $8.88.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares rose 15.4% to $11.71.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) gained 15.4% to $15.87 after climbing 12% on Friday. The company on Thursday announced its 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot is now available at T-Mobile and on Friday announced the availability of 5G MiFi M200 in Japan.
- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) surged 14.9% to $15.31. Chinook Therapeutics reported a license agreement with Morehouse School of Medicine for development of therapies in kidney diseases disproportionately affecting African Americans and underserved communities.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) rose 14.7% to $54.88. Apellis and Sobi last week reported top-lone results at 48 weeks from Phase 3 PEGASUS study of pegcetacoplan in PNH.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) jumped 14.3% to $13.36. Prevail Therapeutics, last week, said first patient was dosed in Phase 1/2 PROCLAIM trial evaluating PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia patients with GRN mutations.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) shares surged 14% to $45.30.
- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) gained 13.8% to $33.03.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) surged 13.7% to $2.97 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $3.5 price target.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) climbed 13.6% to $3.0225 after the company announced it received a notice of forgiveness from Western Alliance Bank for the $1.06 million PPP loan.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) surged 12% to $14.88.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 10.6% to $9.58 after declining 7% on Friday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 6.2% to $5.32 after the company said VACEPA Covid-19 Cardiolink-9 randomized trial suggests improvement in outpatient-reported Covid-19 symptoms.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) rose 6% to $20.10 after the company agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash transaction for $20.26 per share..
Losers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares dipped 46.9% to $1.1950 after the company disclosed results from its phase 2 trial of Razuprotafib glaucoma. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $2 to $1.5.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) dropped 26.4% to $41.24 after declining over 22% on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences last week shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 24% to $6.36. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares tumbled around 53% on Friday after the company reported follow-up data from a randomized Phase 2 VADIS trial of Nelipepimut-S in woman with ductal carcinoma in-situ of the breast.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) fell 23.8% to $0.2397 after the company announced it would delist from the Nasdaq.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) dropped 16.8% to $50.08 after the company reported a proposed offering of convertible senior notes.
- Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares declined 15.8% to $8.36 after the company pushed back its timeline to submit a biologics license application from 2020 to 2H 2021 due to additional data requests from the Food and Drug Administration.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) dipped 15.7% to $2.91 after climbing 38% on Friday.
- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) fell 15% to $20.00 after the company said some of its products may have been affected by a highly sophisticated hack.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) dropped 14.8% to $3.34.
- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) fell 14.6% to $16.82.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) shares fell 12.8% to $7.84. Vivos Therapeutics shares climbed around 50% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share..
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 12.7% to $3.0450 after declining over 38% on Friday. Immutep last week reported a statistically significant survival benefit for key patient groups in its ongoing Phase IIb AIPAC study in metastatic breast cancer.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 12.7% to $1.99. Xenetic Biosciences, last week, announced a roughly 2.45 million shares registered direct offering priced at $2.45 per share.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) dropped 12.1% to $11.68.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 11.6% to $9.82.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE) shares fell 11.1% to $28.47. A test flight of the VSS Unity from Virgin Galactic returned home early after an ignition failure on Saturday.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) dropped 10.5% to $3.08. NantHealth recently presented significant treatment insights at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in a time of need with the pandemic’s impact on cancer care.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) fell 8.2% to $0.6350. Neos Therapeutics and Aytu Biosciences last week announced a merger agreement.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) fell 6.8% to $50.60 after the company announced it would acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in cash and stock.
