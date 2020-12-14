Multiple Google Services Hit By Outage

Multiple services by Alphabet, Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google including Gmail, Google Assistant, YouTube, G-suite, Google Docs, and Google Classrooms have been hit by a widespread outage.

While DownDetector claims the Gmail outage started around 6:30 AM ET, Google hasn't acknowledged the downtime at the time of writing.

So far, the rare outage from the search engine giant is affecting desktops and some mobile apps.

TechCrunch points out that outage is has affected multiple countries, though google search is accessible but sluggish.

Price Action: GOOG shares remain unchanged in the pre-market session on the last check Monday at $1,761.91.