63 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) shares climbed 159.5% to $4.93 after the company reported Q3 results and signed a media deal with Sports Illustrated Studios.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) gained 141% to $3.65 after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) climbed 118.7% to $21.93 after the company reported Q3 results and announced a $1.50 per share dividend beginning in March 2021.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) rose 41% to $28.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) gained 34.6% to $15.28 following strong quarterly results.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) surged 28.2% to $14.14 following Q1 results.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) climbed 27.6% to $3.0894.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 24.6% to $70.18.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 24.5% to $7.47 after dropping over 9% on Wednesday.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) gained 22.2% to $6.94.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) gained 19.5% to $4.29 after reporting Q3 results.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) rose 19.4% to $5.29 after declining around 10% on Wednesday.
- The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) gained 18.1% to $24.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEV) rose 17.8% to $32.21. Citigroup yesterday initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $34.70 per share.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) gained 17.7% to $53.16 following Q3 results.
- Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) surged 17.6% to $2.7990.
- Veritiv Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTV) gained 17.6% to $18.70 after releasing quarterly results.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) rose 17.4% to $22.29.
- CRH Medical Corporation (NYSE: CRHM) surged 17.3% to $2.37. CRH Medical is estimated to release quarterly results on November 12.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) rose 17.3% to $12.02 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) gained 17.3% to $9.11 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) gained 16.7% to $4.2144.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) shares climbed 16.5% to $2.4570 as the company said it is seeking to obtain regulatory approval from UK's regulatory food safety agency.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) gained 16.5% to $9.32.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 16.3% to $4.1850.
- Workiva Inc (NYSE: WK) rose 15.3% to $66.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results The company also issued Q4 and FY20 guidance above estimates.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) gained 15.3% to $154.05 following Q3 results.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) gained 15.2% to $32.67.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) rose 15% to $0.7121.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) surged 14.4% to $118.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) gained 14.2% to $54.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) rose 13.7% to $1.41 after declining 7% on Wednesday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 13.7% to $6.30.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 13.3% to $5.73.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 13.1% to $1.4250.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 12.8% to $145.44 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance for the first quarter.
- Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: BKEP) rose 12.7% to $1.51 following strong Q3 results.
- Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) shares rose 10.9% to $5.51 after the company announced an agreement to acquire SweetWater Brewing Company for roughly $300 million.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 10.8% to $21.05. Canopy Growth recently said it will move from the NYSE Exchange to Nasdaq.
- DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 10.1% to $2.28.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 10.1% to $0.1904. Sundial Growers is expected to report Q3 results on November 11.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) rose 9.4% to $12.40 following a 4% decline on Wednesday.
- ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) rose 6.7% to $5.40.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 6% to $17.35 after falling around % on Wednesday.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) rose 5.6% to $26.73. Citigroup yesterday initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $27 per share.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 3.8% to $102.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
Losers
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares dipped 20.6% to $4.50 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales results.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) dropped 20% to $13.06 after the company issued weak Q4 guidance.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares fell 18% to $2.1550 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE: PING) fell 16.5% to $23.33 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) fell 15.7% to $1.40. Beasley Broadcast reported upbeat quarterly earnings on Tuesday.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) fell 15.6% to $2.32 following Q3 results.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) shares declined 15.3% to $295.31 after reporting a loss for its third quarter.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) dipped 15.3% to $49.57 after reporting Q3 results.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI)fell 14% to $5.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) dipped 14% to $12.72 after the company issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares fell 13.3% to $1.3101 following Q3 results.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) fell 13% to $2.685 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NASDAQ: ECOM) dipped 12.8% to $15.90 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQFT) dropped 12% to $3.30 following quarterly earnings.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) dipped 12% to $5.53 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) fell 9.9% to $19.24 after the company issued weal FY21 earnings guidance.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) fell 8.2% to $9.06 after reporting Q3 results.
