Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for October is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New unemployment claims are estimated to decline to 745,000 in the October 31 week from 751,000 in the prior week.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Productivity is expected to increase 5.0% in the third quarter, with unit labor costs projected to decline 12.3%.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
