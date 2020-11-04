Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Wynn, Nvidia
Samuel Taube , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2020 12:57pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian shared the unusual options activity he has been tracking since this morning.

He sees the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) November $87.00 calls, the Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) November $550.00 calls and the Wynn (NASDAQ: WYNN) December $77.50 calls as especially notable.

Najarian noted all three of these options are relatively expensive due to high volatility but opined that they're still worthwhile to consider.

He also said shortly after that he was long both Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Uber (NYSE: UBER) calls, but would likely exit them by the end of the day.

Posted-In: CNBC Pete NajarianNews Options Markets Media

