CSX, CN Announce Board Appointments

This week, Eastern U.S. railroad CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) and Canadian railway Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) announced new members of their boards of directors.

CSX said Thursday that Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Thomas Bostick joined the company's board, effective immediately.

Bostick served in the Army for 38 years, including as the chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After he retired from the military, he became chief operating officer of Intrexon and president of Intrexon Bioengineering. Intrexon is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene and cell therapies and is now known by the company name Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN).

Thomas Bostick (Photo: CSX)

He is already a board member of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI), HireVue and Streamside Systems. A member of the National Academy of Engineering, Bostick has a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, Master of Science degrees in both civil and mechanical engineering from Stanford University and a doctorate in systems engineering from The George Washington University.

"We are honored to have Tom join the CSX board of directors," said John Zillmer, chairman of the board. "Tom's exemplary background of service and leadership will provide the board with an enriching perspective as we guide CSX toward a future of sustainable growth."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, CN announced that it appointed Margaret A. McKenzie to its board of directors.

McKenzie's career spans more than 30 years in the energy sector in the areas of management, finance, accounting, compensation and corporate governance. She was a founder and chief financial officer of Range Royalty Management Ltd., a private entity focused on acquiring oil and natural gas royalties in western Canada from 2006 to 2014, and she served as chief financial officer of Profico Energy Management Ltd., a private exploration and production company, from 2000 to 2006.

She is also board director at PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., Ovintiv Corp. (previously Encana Corp.) and InterPipeline Limited.

McKenzie has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan, and she has been a chartered accountant since 1985. She obtained her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2013, CN said.

"Margaret's extensive business and strategic planning experience, entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of customers' needs and expectations, combined with her financial acumen and expertise, make her an exceptional addition to CN's board. We look forward to her contributions to the board's deliberations as CN continues to play an essential role in the North American economy," said CN Board of Directors Chair Robert Pace.

