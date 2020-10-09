44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) shares jumped 177% to $1.0250 after surging more than 22% on Thursday.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares jumped 55.1% to $15.65 after the company announced its executives signed a definitive agreement to acquire 51% of a light electric vehicle company called Tembo e-LV.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) rose 30.4% to $7.30 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) jumped 27% to $21.62. SpartanNash, last month, named Tony Sarsam as President and CEO.
- Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) climbed 25.8% to $5.55 after the company announced that Merck KGaA raised its stake in the company.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) climbed 23% to $1.87 after the company announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Smart Repair Pro, Inc. and Purex, Inc. operating on the Amazon Marketplace.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 19.2% to $2.6698 following a Seeking Alpha article suggesting 'MicroVision LiDAR Is Worth $2 Billion According To Valuation Of Velodyne And Luminar LiDAR By Ford, Baidu, Hyundai, Volvo.'
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares rose 19.2% to $4.9001 as the company raised its outlook for the first quarter. The company said it now expects Q1 earnings of $0.05 to $0.08 per share on sales of $233 million to $236 million.
- NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) jumped 16.7% to $2.2299 after the company announced that it expanded its operations to Brazil.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: IPOB) gained 14.3% to $21.47.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) jumped 14% to $4.73.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 13.2% to $1.3578 as the company tweeted a photo of its technology at the Las Vegas Raiders Arena.
- Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) rose 13.1% to $50.30 after the company disclosed upbeat preliminary financial results for its third quarter. The company said it expects preliminary earnings of $1.55 to $1.60, versus analysts’ expectations of $0.96 per share.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) rose 12.8% to $119.56 in pre-market trading. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is in advanced talks to acquire Xilinx in a deal valued at over $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 11.8% to $25.76 after the company issued Q3 e-scooter sales volume update.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) jumped 10.7% to $128.10.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 10.3% to $8.13 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 10.3% to $0.3738. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ocugen with an Overweight rating and a $1 price target.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) gained 9.6% to $19.69.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) jumped 9.3% to $10.66. Goldman Sachs upgraded Liberty Latin America from Neutral to Buy, while Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) gained 8.9% to $4.935 after Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $5 to $6.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) gained 8% to $11.36 after Citron tweeted it wouldn't short the company.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) fell 8% to $1.95 after dropping 18% in the prior session. American Resource recently announced pricing of $13 million registered direct offering at $2.50 per share.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) rose 5.3% to $21.69 after declining around 5% on Thursday.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 5.3% to $2.505 after the company announced it has won an $8 million funding award from the Department of Energy to design and manufacture a SureSource electrolysis platform.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 3.2% to $139.04 as the company reported strong preliminary results for the third quarter. The company reported preliminary sales of $2.267 billion, which is above the $2 billion guidance midpoint.
Losers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 25% to $2.6950 after the company announced the pricing of a 4 million share public offering at $3 per share.
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares dipped 19.7% to $0.8671 after rising more than 29% on Thursday.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares declined 16.9% to $0.8241 after falling 15% on Thursday. RAVE Restaurant Group, on Tuesday, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) dropped 15% to $1.99. Houston American Energy, last month, announced the Frost #2-H frac has been completed and will go into production within a week..
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) dropped 12.3% to $3.20 after gaining around 25% on Thursday. GeoVax, last month, priced 2.56 million unit public offering at $5 per unit.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 10.7% to $2.2988. DPW’s Coolisys Power Electronics Business, yesterday, announced New Energy Storage System (ESS) product line.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 9.6% to $2.5401 after gaining around 8% in the prior session. ThermoGenesis, last month, announced plans to roll out a 'comprehensive diagnostic and therapeutic product line' for COVID-19.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) fell 9.3% to $2.25. AgeX Therapeutics shares climbed 194% on Thursday following an amended 13D filing showing Juvenescence Limited has a 50% stake in the company.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares dropped 9.3% to $5.45 after climbing 30% on Thursday.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dipped 8.6% to $4.67 after climbing around 20% on Thursday.
- COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) fell 8.6% to $34.81.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) tumbled 8.3% to $8.21 after climbing over 15% on Thursday.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares fell 9.1% to $0.9363 after dropping more than 10% on Thursday. The company was recently granted U.S. patent number 10,793,957 titled ‘closed loop systems and methods for recycling lead acid batteries.’
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares fell 8.8% to $0.83. Artelo Biosciences recently received Ethics Committee approval in the UK to commence its Phase I/II study of ART27.13.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) fell 8.5% to $4.3850 after declining around 17% on Thursday.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 8.1% to $0.5222 after surging around 16% on Thursday.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 7.4% to $0.9724 after dropping 11% on Thursday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) fell 7.3% to $2.17 after climbing over 31% on Thursday.
