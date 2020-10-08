38 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) shares rose 132.3% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after surging more than 36% on Wednesday.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) rose 42.2% to $1.20 in pre-market trading following an amended 13D filing showing Juvenescence Limited has a 50% stake in the company.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) shares rose 24.4% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after the company reaffirmed its guidance.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 20.7% to $2.51 in pre-market trading as traders circulate a European Patent Office specification for "Method And Apparatus For Analyzing Data In The Time-Lapse Geophysical Surveys."
- Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE: XPL) rose 19.7% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after climbing 41% on Wednesday.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) rose 19.5% to $8.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary revenue for the third quarter.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 18% to $1.18 in pre-market trading after surging around 9% on Wednesday. Uxin recently raised $25 million in two private placements.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 16.5% to $1.41 in pre-market trading following a 23% jump on Wednesday.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 14.8% to $50.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary revenue for the third quarter. The company said it sees Q3 sales of roughly $53 million.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 14.3% to $2.91 in pre-market trading after gaining around 18% on Wednesday. DPW recently announced a $8.875 million common stock offering.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) rose 13.2% to $4.38 in pre-market trading.
- Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) rose 12.3% to $12.46 in pre-market trading. Immatics recently appointed Arnd Christ as Chief Financial Officer.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares rose 8.8% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Wednesday. Hearing JP Morgan initiated coverage on FuelCell with an Overweight rating.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) rose 8.5% to $4.45 in pre-market trading after gaining over 16% on Wednesday.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) rose 8.4% to $1.93 in pre-market trading.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 7.9% to $18.70 in pre-market trading. SunPower shares gained 11% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $20 price target.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) rose 7.7% to $1.95 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 8% on Wednesday.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 7.1% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Wednesday.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) rose 6.2% to $22.96 in pre-market trading after climbing over 10% on Wednesday.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) rose 6% to $4.30 in pre-market trading. Sunworks shares jumped 45% on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed $10 million in new commercial and agriculture projects in the third quarter.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) rose 5.3% to $623.00 in pre-market trading. President Donald Trump touted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ antibody cocktail as a "cure" for COVID-19 in a video shared after his return to the Oval Office on Wednesday.
Losers
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) fell 15.5% to $5.02 in pre-market trading. Taiwan Liposome shares surged around 37% on Wednesday after the company received Australian and Taiwan approval to initiate Phase I clinical trial of TLC19 inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) fell 15.4% to $0.9901 in pre-market trading after rising over 127% on Wednesday. RAVE Restaurant Group, on Tuesday, announced hiring of two new executives to fuel franchise development.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) shares fell 15.1% to $0.2260 in pre-market trading. Lonestar Resources received Nasdaq listing qualifications staff notice mentioning company’s securities will be suspended from trade at open of business on October 12, 2020.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 14.2% to $5.91 in pre-market trading after surging around 44% on Wednesday.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 13.4% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after surging around 50% on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network, last month, announced it would collaborate with Brand Marketer and Brittany Applegate. The stock has reversed and is now trading lower now.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) fell 13.3% to $10.16 in pre-market trading. The company holds minerals rights for lithium and uranium deposits and strength appears related to momentum in lithium names amid EV battery interest.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NYSE: CVV) fell 12% to $5.05 in pre-market trading after surging around 93% on Wednesday.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares fell 10.2% to $1.58 in pre-market trading. Muscle Maker Grill, yesterday, announced opening of Healthy Joe's in NYC.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 10.2% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining over 26% on Wednesday.
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) fell 9.6% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) fell 8.6% to $2.44 in pre-market trading following a 7% drop in the prior session.
- American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) shares fell 7.7% to $2.40 in pre-market trading. American Resource reported pricing of $13 million registered direct offering at $2.50 per share.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares fell 6.6% to $0.3726 in pre-market trading. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, yesterday, priced $5.1 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) fell 6.4% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) fell 6% to $2.20 in pre-market trading. Atossa Genetics, last month, received second positive interim safety assessment in study of AT-301 nasal spray being developed for coronavirus causing COVID.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 5.7% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after climbing over 46% on Wednesday.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) fell 5% to $2.83 in pre-market trading after climbing over 36% on Wednesday. Ocean Power Technologies, last month, announced a deal with Aspire Capital to sell up to $12.5 million of common stock.
