Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 04, 2020 10:38am   Comments
Share:

 

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 20 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 25.5% to hit a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) shares were up 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.48.
  • Hutchison China Meditech (NASDAQ: HCM) shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.89.
  • Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.64 Friday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.37%.
  • Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares were up 0.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.48.
  • New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) shares were down 2.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.85.
  • Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit $47.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.97%.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.73.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares were down 2.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.39 for a change of down 2.03%.
  • Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares hit $10.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.54%.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $47.55 with a daily change of up 1.71%.
  • Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares hit a yearly high of $9.47. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.21 on Friday, moving up 7.48%.
  • Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) shares hit a yearly high of $28.84. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.
  • Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX: TGB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.11%.
  • Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
  • Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.88 Friday. The stock was up 8.33% for the day.
  • Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.25. Shares traded up 25.5%.
  • Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ: OMEX) shares hit $8.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.58%.
  • Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.63 on Friday morning, moving up 7.41%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NGD)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com