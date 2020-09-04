Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 20 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) shares were up 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.48.

(NASDAQ: VIRT) shares were up 1.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.48. Hutchison China Meditech (NASDAQ: HCM) shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.89.

(NASDAQ: HCM) shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.89. Arcosa (NYSE: ACA) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.64 Friday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.

(NYSE: ACA) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.64 Friday. The stock was up 1.93% for the day. I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.37%.

(NASDAQ: IMAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.30 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.37%. Delphi Technologies (NYSE: DLPH) shares were up 0.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.48.

(NYSE: DLPH) shares were up 0.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.48. New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) shares were down 2.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.85.

(AMEX: NGD) shares were down 2.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.85. Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit $47.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.97%.

(NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit $47.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.97%. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.73.

(NASDAQ: SYBT) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.73. Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares were down 2.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.39 for a change of down 2.03%.

(NYSE: TUP) shares were down 2.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.39 for a change of down 2.03%. Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares hit $10.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.54%.

(NASDAQ: GOGO) shares hit $10.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.54%. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $47.55 with a daily change of up 1.71%.

(NASDAQ: CSTL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $47.55 with a daily change of up 1.71%. Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares hit a yearly high of $9.47. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.

(NYSE: PACK) shares hit a yearly high of $9.47. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session. Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.21 on Friday, moving up 7.48%.

(NASDAQ: DLTH) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.21 on Friday, moving up 7.48%. Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) shares hit a yearly high of $28.84. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session.

(NASDAQ: HOFT) shares hit a yearly high of $28.84. The stock traded up 1.54% on the session. Taseko Mines, Ltd. Common Stock (AMEX: TGB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.11%.

(AMEX: TGB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.11%. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.

(NASDAQ: LCUT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%. Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.88 Friday. The stock was up 8.33% for the day.

(NYSE: FTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.88 Friday. The stock was up 8.33% for the day. Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.25. Shares traded up 25.5%.

(NASDAQ: VVPR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.25. Shares traded up 25.5%. Odyssey Marine (NASDAQ: OMEX) shares hit $8.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.58%.

(NASDAQ: OMEX) shares hit $8.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.58%. Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.63 on Friday morning, moving up 7.41%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!