13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2020 5:45pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Facebook (NYSE: FB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and Q1 daily active users were up 11% year over year.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares are trading higher after the company received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its MT-401.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher on an unconfirmed rumor that BMO initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and an $83 price target.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Ultra Clean (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reported Q1 Model S/X production was up 9% year over year and Model 3/Y product was up 39% year over year.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNCshares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

Losers

  • The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares. No terms were disclosed.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

