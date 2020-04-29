13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Facebook (NYSE: FB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and Q1 daily active users were up 11% year over year.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares are trading higher after the company received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its MT-401.
- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher on an unconfirmed rumor that BMO initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and an $83 price target.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Ultra Clean (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reported Q1 Model S/X production was up 9% year over year and Model 3/Y product was up 39% year over year.
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
Losers
- The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares. No terms were disclosed.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas