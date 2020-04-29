Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020
On Wednesday morning, 2 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPIH) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX: IHT) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPIH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.47, and later moved down 2.23% over the session.
  • InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX: IHT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.67. Shares then traded down 6.88%.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

