Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 2 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance:

Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPIH) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX: IHT) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPIH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.47, and later moved down 2.23% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.47, and later moved down 2.23% over the session. InnSuites Hospitality (AMEX: IHT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.67. Shares then traded down 6.88%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.