Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 10:16am   Comments
This morning 36 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Of the companies setting a new 52-week high, Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) rallied the most. Shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) traded up 26.86% to set a new 52-week high.
  • Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 0.38% afterwards.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares were up 3.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.73 for a change of up 3.33%.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.51% for the day.
  • Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $225.79. Shares traded up 2.98%.
  • Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares broke to $69.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.07%.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $202.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.94%.
  • PLDT (NYSE: PHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.28. The stock was up 5.31% for the day.
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.23%.
  • Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares hit a yearly high of $35.94. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
  • Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares hit $31.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.91%.
  • Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.63%.
  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $105.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.06% for the day.
  • Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) shares were up 2.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.72 for a change of up 2.51%.
  • PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.74%.
  • Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares set a new yearly high of $58.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.69% on the session.
  • Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.31 with a daily change of up 3.01%.
  • ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.28 on Wednesday, moving up 10.8%.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares were up 11.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.00 for a change of up 11.43%.
  • AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares were up 3.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.49.
  • PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.30. The stock was up 2.28% for the day.
  • Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.29%.
  • Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.00. Shares traded up 3.2%.
  • Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.71 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.84%.
  • Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) shares hit a yearly high of $11.11. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares were up 9.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.14.
  • NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) shares broke to $9.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.42. The stock was up 5.98% for the day.
  • NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) shares hit a yearly high of $2.86. The stock traded up 8.14% on the session.
  • CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares were up 5.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.62.
  • Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.00 with a daily change of up 26.86%.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares broke to $14.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 22.91%.
  • U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares were up 4.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.68.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares set a new yearly high of $8.37 this morning. The stock was up 6.83% on the session.
  • A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares hit $15.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.03%.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.46 on Wednesday, moving up 4.37%.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $5.30. Shares traded up 5.83%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

