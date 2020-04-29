Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
This morning 36 companies set new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Of the companies setting a new 52-week high, Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) rallied the most. Shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) traded up 26.86% to set a new 52-week high.
- Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 0.38% afterwards.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares were up 3.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.73 for a change of up 3.33%.
- Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.51% for the day.
- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $225.79. Shares traded up 2.98%.
- Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares broke to $69.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.07%.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $202.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.94%.
- PLDT (NYSE: PHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.28. The stock was up 5.31% for the day.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.23%.
- Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares hit a yearly high of $35.94. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares hit $31.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.91%.
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.63%.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $105.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.06% for the day.
- Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) shares were up 2.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.72 for a change of up 2.51%.
- PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.74%.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares set a new yearly high of $58.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.69% on the session.
- Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.31 with a daily change of up 3.01%.
- ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.28 on Wednesday, moving up 10.8%.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares were up 11.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.00 for a change of up 11.43%.
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares were up 3.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.49.
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.30. The stock was up 2.28% for the day.
- Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.29%.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.00. Shares traded up 3.2%.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.71 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.84%.
- Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) shares hit a yearly high of $11.11. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares were up 9.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.14.
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) shares broke to $9.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.42. The stock was up 5.98% for the day.
- NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) shares hit a yearly high of $2.86. The stock traded up 8.14% on the session.
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares were up 5.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.62.
- Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.00 with a daily change of up 26.86%.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares broke to $14.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 22.91%.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares were up 4.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.68.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares set a new yearly high of $8.37 this morning. The stock was up 6.83% on the session.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares hit $15.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.03%.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.46 on Wednesday, moving up 4.37%.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $5.30. Shares traded up 5.83%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas