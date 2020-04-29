Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 36 companies set new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high. Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high Of the companies setting a new 52-week high, Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) rallied the most. Shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) traded up 26.86% to set a new 52-week high.

rallied the most. Shares of traded up 26.86% to set a new 52-week high. Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 0.38% afterwards.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) shares were up 3.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.73 for a change of up 3.33%.

shares were up 3.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.73 for a change of up 3.33%. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.51% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $17.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.51% for the day. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $225.79. Shares traded up 2.98%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $225.79. Shares traded up 2.98%. Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares broke to $69.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.07%.

shares broke to $69.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.07%. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $202.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.94%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $202.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.94%. PLDT (NYSE: PHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.28. The stock was up 5.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.28. The stock was up 5.31% for the day. Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.23%. Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares hit a yearly high of $35.94. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $35.94. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares hit $31.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.91%.

shares hit $31.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.91%. Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.41%. Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.63%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $119.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.63%. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $105.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.06% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $105.25 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.06% for the day. Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) shares were up 2.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.72 for a change of up 2.51%.

shares were up 2.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.72 for a change of up 2.51%. PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.74%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.74%. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares set a new yearly high of $58.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $58.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.69% on the session. Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.31 with a daily change of up 3.01%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.31 with a daily change of up 3.01%. ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.28 on Wednesday, moving up 10.8%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $78.28 on Wednesday, moving up 10.8%. I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares were up 11.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.00 for a change of up 11.43%.

shares were up 11.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.00 for a change of up 11.43%. AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares were up 3.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.49.

shares were up 3.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.49. PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.30. The stock was up 2.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $40.30. The stock was up 2.28% for the day. Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.29%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.29%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.00. Shares traded up 3.2%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.00. Shares traded up 3.2%. Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.71 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.71 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.84%. Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) shares hit a yearly high of $11.11. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $11.11. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session. Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares were up 9.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.14.

shares were up 9.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.14. NeoPhotonics (NYSE: NPTN) shares broke to $9.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%.

shares broke to $9.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.17%. Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.42. The stock was up 5.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.42. The stock was up 5.98% for the day. NantHealth (NASDAQ: NH) shares hit a yearly high of $2.86. The stock traded up 8.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $2.86. The stock traded up 8.14% on the session. CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares were up 5.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.62.

shares were up 5.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.62. Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.00 with a daily change of up 26.86%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.00 with a daily change of up 26.86%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares broke to $14.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 22.91%.

shares broke to $14.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 22.91%. U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares were up 4.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.68.

shares were up 4.96% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.68. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares set a new yearly high of $8.37 this morning. The stock was up 6.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.37 this morning. The stock was up 6.83% on the session. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares hit $15.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.03%.

shares hit $15.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.03%. Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.46 on Wednesday, moving up 4.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.46 on Wednesday, moving up 4.37%. Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $5.30. Shares traded up 5.83%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.