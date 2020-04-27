Why Tapestry's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) shares are trading higher on Monday after Needham maintained its Buy rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $18 to $16..

Tapestry is a luxury fashion holding company based in New York. It is the parent company of Coach New York, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman.

Tapestry shares were trading up 11.51% at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $39.06 and a 52-week low of $10.18.

