Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning, 7 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are as follows:

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.75% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!