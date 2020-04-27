Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Monday morning, 7 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Emmis Comms (NASDAQ: EMMS) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Emmis Comms (NASDAQ: EMMS) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 30.22% to hit its new 52-week low.
- Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA)'s stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 1.65% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are as follows:
- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.75% on the session.
- Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.03, and later moved down 1.65% over the session.
- Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 12.33%.
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock hit a yearly low of $9.46 this morning. The stock was down 3.38% for the day.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.80 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.73% over the rest of the day.
- ECMOHO (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares were up 1.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.41.
- Emmis Comms (NASDAQ: EMMS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.26 today morning. The stock was down 30.22% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
