Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 15 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) shares fell to $3.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.26%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.