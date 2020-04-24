Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Friday
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher on Friday.
It was reported earlier this week Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will introduce three Beyond Meat items in China, and the company also announced a new $150-million revolving credit facility.
Beyond Meat is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes. The company was founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown.
Beyond Meat shares were trading up 8.74% at $108.50 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week range between $239.71 and $45.
