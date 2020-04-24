Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Friday
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 24, 2020 11:38am   Comments
Share:
Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher on Friday.

It was reported earlier this week Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will introduce three Beyond Meat items in China, and the company also announced a new $150-million revolving credit facility.

Beyond Meat is a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes. The company was founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown.

Beyond Meat shares were trading up 8.74% at $108.50 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week range between $239.71 and $45.

Related Links:

Beyond Meat Enters China As Starbucks Revamps Menu

Why Beyond Meat's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYND)

32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Beyond Meat Enters China As Starbucks Revamps Menu
10 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
6 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
4 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com