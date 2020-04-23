Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 11 companies made new 52-week lows.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 11.89% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) stock hit a yearly low of $7.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!