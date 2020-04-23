Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 11 companies made new 52-week lows.
Points of Interest:
- Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Fuling Global (NASDAQ: FORK)
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 11.89% to reach its new 52-week low.
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.25%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) stock hit a yearly low of $7.21 this morning. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.
- Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) shares moved down 0.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.07 to begin trading.
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) stock set a new 52-week low of $45.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.91%.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.59 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.74%.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.05. Shares then traded down 11.89%.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.57 on Thursday morning, later moving up 2.24% over the rest of the day.
- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.17 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- TimkenSteel (NYSE: TMST) stock hit a yearly low of $2.16 this morning. The stock was up 6.85% for the day.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.54%.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE: FEDU) shares fell to $1.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.8%.
- Fuling Global (NASDAQ: FORK) shares hit a yearly low of $1.46 today morning. The stock was up 5.44% on the session.
