UAW President Says Talks Ongoing With GM, Ford, Chrysler On Restarting Auto Plants

The UAW is negotiating the safe reopening of automobile manufacturing plants shuttered amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of the union’s key demands is that workers who feel unwell should be allowed to self-quarantine without loss of pay, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, UAW President Gamble released a statement regarding the progress of the talks with auto manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM), and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU).

Gamble spoke with leaders from all three companies Wednesday.

"These talks are fluid and ongoing to ensure safe protocols are followed when the companies reopen. President Gamble, the three UAW Vice Presidents and the leadership of Ford, GM and FCA are together working on putting the highest standards of safety in place, and following CDC and WHO protocols as well as enhanced protections that will ensure confidence of members working in a comfortable and safe environment," the statement said.

No agreement has been reached.

“While there was positive discussion, the talks continue. The one thing that is a priority of all parties is the health and safety of UAW Ford, General Motors and FCA employees, their families and their communities," Gamble said.

European auto manufacturers such as Volkswagen AG, (OTC: VLKAF) the largest automaker in the world, have already restarted production on the continent. VW plans to restart production in the U.S. on April 27.

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash.