14 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading higher after the company reported collaboration with Valneva to advance vaccine development for coronavirus.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) shares are trading higher despite the company reporting worse-than-expected Q1 earnings results.
- Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDXG) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 and full year 2019 results.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Fluor (NYSE: FLR) shares are trading higher after the company announced it won an 8-year contract on the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V. The company is now eligible to compete for specific task orders with a combined value up to $6.4 billion.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- LightInTheBox (NASDAQ: LITB) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPADS and sales are up year over year.
Losers
- Seagate Technology (NYSE: STX) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ: STRM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares are trading lower after the company received a notice from Nasdaq of noncompliance related to the $1 per share minimum bid price.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas