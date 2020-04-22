Activision Announces 'Call of Duty: Mobile' World Championship 2020

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) announced that the "Call of Duty: Mobile" World Championship 2020 Tournament will kick-off online from April 30 to May 24.

Presented by Sony (NYSE: SNE), all players ranked Veteran or higher in Multiplayer will have the opportunity to compete for esports cosmetics and cash prizes.

What Is The 'Call of Duty: Mobile' World Championship, And How Can You Participate?

Activision detailed the requirements in a blog post: "You’ve still got time to increase your rank before the tournament starts, so get playing. Jump into the Ranked Mode lobby to view your current rank. All players begin their rank at Rookie I, before progressing through several ranks to reach Veteran I. Players must rank up in Multiplayer, not Battle Royale to be eligible to play."

The tournament will hand out more than $1 million in prizes.

"We are very excited to launch our highly anticipated tournament in Call of Duty: Mobile," said Chris Plummer, vice president of mobile at Activision, in a press release. "As the next-evolution in our fan-favorite Ranked Play, this tournament format gives eligible Call of Duty: Mobile players a chance to compete with players from around the world for cash and prizes."

Pushing 'Call of Duty: Mobile' Forward

The announcement is a necessary push to establish the mobile title as an esport. The free-to-play game surpassed more than 150 million downloads since its release in 2019 on Android and iOS devices.

It's one of the most well-rounded "Call of Duty" installments to date, with large modes like Battle Royale already established beside its Casual and Ranked multiplayer experience.

It also allows players to return to fan-favorite maps from past "Call of Duty" titles such as "Black Ops" and "Black Ops 2."

More rules and details are planned to be announced in the near future.

Image Courtesy of Activision Blizzard