FDA Authorizes First At-Home, Self-Swab Coronavirus Test

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) shares were trading higher Tuesday after U.S. health regulators approved the company’s coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, according to The Associated Press.

The FDA said it reissued an emergency use authorization for the test.

The test will be available to health care workers and first responders under a doctor’s orders.

LabCorp said it will make the test available in the coming weeks at a price of $119.

The kits will not be available in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, according to the AP.

LabCorp shares were trading up by 1.96% at $148.46 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $196.36 and a 52-week low of $98.02.

