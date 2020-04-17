Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 4 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

. Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 31.84% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.

shares were down 31.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23. Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.52% over the rest of the day.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.