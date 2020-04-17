Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2020 10:26am   Comments
Share:

On Friday morning, 4 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

  • Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK).
  • Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 31.84% to reach its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.29 this morning. The stock was down 5.52% on the session.
  • Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE: RRTS) shares moved up 10.31% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.75 to begin trading.
  • Stein Mart (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares were down 31.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23.
  • Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Friday morning, later moving down 10.52% over the rest of the day.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVK + NBR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
14 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
14 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
BofA Downgrades 14 Oil And Gas Stocks In Face Of Oil Price War
52 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com