Back To The Roots Announces Home Depot Partnership Amid Surge In Interest

Back to the Roots, an organic gardening company, announced Thursday a new partnership with Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to sell its small-space at-home gardening kits. The company's organic, safe, and fun product allows consumers to grow food in their homes without getting their hands dirty in the garden.

The 100% organic, non-GMO and USA grown item will sell at more than 100 Home Depot stores nationwide just in time for Earth Day on April 22.

Back to Roots' small-space indoor grow kits are already available for purchase at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) but the partnership with Home Depot will make it more accessible to an "entirely new generation."

Why It's Important

Back to the Roots highlighted Google Search Data which shows a 300% increase in interest for growing food at home.

"As a society, as we all slow down and spend more time at home, we're realizing how much joy and connection can come from gardening — connection to the land, to our food, and most importantly, to each other. We're overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement for this opportunity with The Home Depot to help inspire a new generation of organic gardeners", said Co-Founder Alejandro Velez.

Back to the Roots hopes to "demystify gardening for our generation" by making it accessible to everyone as no backyard is needed, Co-Founder and Co-CEO Nikhil Arora also said in the press release.

