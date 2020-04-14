Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple And Google Give Details On Their Joint Coronavirus Contact Tracing Tool
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 14, 2020 8:03am   Comments
Share:
Apple And Google Give Details On Their Joint Coronavirus Contact Tracing Tool

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google LLC on Monday gave further details on their joint efforts in developing a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing tool in a telephone call with journalists, as reported by TechCrunch.

What Happened

The two technology behemoths, which power nearly all smartphones across the globe with their operating systems iOS and Android, announced the coronavirus contact tracing tool last Friday.

The Bluetooth-based system notifies a user if they have been recently in contact with another person who was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In the latest call, Google and Apple said that the feature would be available on the "broadest number" of devices as possible, TechCrunch reported. Nearly three-fourth of iOS devices run the latest version of the operating system and will all receive the update.

Android devices with older system versions will still receive the update, Google added, according to TechCrunch.

The API for the tool, expected to launch in mid-May, would only be accessible for healthcare authorities as determined by local governments, the companies said.

Apple and Google further emphasized that the tool would be "decentralized" and prioritize user privacy, as they said at the time of the announcement.

All data will be processed on the user devices and "relayed through servers run by the health organizations across the world," thus minimizing the chance of government surveillance, Apple said, per TechCrunch.

The companies said the feature would notify potential contacts of a coronavirus patient based on the diagnosis criteria set by local authorities. Some governments may set the bar on a person testing positive for the coronavirus, and others could base it on symptoms alone.

Why It Matters

More than 1.9 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the globe, including 119,730 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

With the lack of a vaccine or other medication to tackle the virus, contact tracing has been one of the more useful ways for health authorities to curb its spread.

Identifying coronavirus clusters and imposing lockdowns to prevent further transmission has been a strategy employed by governments across the globe.

While the focus is on the pandemic, activists have pointed out the potential of privacy abuse by both governments and malicious entities, especially in countries where authoritarian regimes are already in place.

Both Google and Apple told journalists that they're putting privacy and security measures in place, but no servers are "unhackable."

Price Action

Apple shares closed nearly 2% higher at $273.25 on Monday and added another 0.5% in the after-hours session at $274.65.

Alphabet Class A shares closed 0.3% higher at $1,210.41 and added another 0.4% in the after-hours at $1,214.79. Class C shares closed 0.5% up at $1,217.56 and added another 0.4% in the after-hours at $1,221.95.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple and Google.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GOOG)

Leon Cooperman Doesn't See Big Upside Potential For The Market Right Now
YouTube Exec Talks Entertainment, Combatting Coronavirus Fake News
Commentary: Why Supply Chains Are Weaker Than Their Weakest Link
Apple Reportedly Planning Major iPhone Design Overhaul For Fall Launches
Apple And Google Team Up To Build Bluetooth Solution To Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic
Apple's Stock Will Outperform Other FAANG Stocks In 2020, Long-Term Future 'Among The Brightest', Munster Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus techcrunch Tim CookNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga