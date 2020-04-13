Market Overview

Why Eaton's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2020 12:04pm   Comments
Eaton Corporation (NYSE: ETN) shares are trading lower on Monday after getting a downgrade.

JPMorgan analyst Ann Duignan downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral.

Eaton is an Irish-domiciled multinational power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion, founded in the U.S. with corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operational headquarters in Beachwood, Ohio.

Eaton shares were trading down 5.53% at $76.94 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $105.78 and a 52-week low of $56.42.

What To Know About Eaton's $920M Deal With TransDigm

Latest Ratings for ETN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Apr 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020CitigroupMaintainsBuy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Downgrades Analyst Ratings

