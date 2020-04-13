Why Eaton's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Eaton Corporation (NYSE: ETN) shares are trading lower on Monday after getting a downgrade.

JPMorgan analyst Ann Duignan downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral.

Eaton is an Irish-domiciled multinational power management company with 2018 sales of $21.6 billion, founded in the U.S. with corporate headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and operational headquarters in Beachwood, Ohio.

Eaton shares were trading down 5.53% at $76.94 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $105.78 and a 52-week low of $56.42.

