Coronavirus Won't Let The Show Go On: Health Expert Says Large-Scale Gatherings Unrealistic Until 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has brought industries come to a standstill, and one health expert says large gatherings such as conferences, concerts and sporting events may not return to normal until fall 2021, according to The New York Times Magazine.

“Restarting the economy has to be done in stages, and it does have to start with more physical distancing at a work site that allows people who are at lower risk to come back," Zeke Emanuel, the director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, told the publication.

Emanuel said that for organizations that are rescheduling conferences or graduation events for October 2020, he has no idea how they think it's plausible possibility. Fall 2021 is the earliest such large-scale gatherings could occur again, he said.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) shares were trading down 3.56% at $36.85 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $76.60 and a 52-week low of $21.70.

