100 Biggest Movers From Thursday
Gainers
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares jumped 160.4% to close at $6.25 on Thursday.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) shares climbed 90.4% to close at $0.5201 on Thursday after the company disclosed a long-term contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services for EQT using its next-generation Clean Fleet® technology.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares gained 56.7% to close at $3.40 after the company said it has developed an investigational new technology to treat COVID-19 infections that consists of direct delivery of anti-IL-6 receptor monoclonal antibodies into the lungs using a handheld inhaler or nebulizer.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 56.7% to close at $3.76 after the company issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) gained 54.6% to close at $2.69.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares rose 54.4% to close at $2.30.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) jumped 43.9% to close at $3.41.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) surged 43.7% to close at $6.97.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) rose 40.8% to close at $2.21.
- Key Tronic Corporation (NASDAQ: KTCC) gained 40.7% to close at $4.25 after the company reported preliminary results for the third quarter.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) climbed 38.1% to close at $6.09 after jumping 38% on Wednesday.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) gained 37.4% to close at $5.36.
- Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) shares rose 34.7% to close at $2.33.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) gained 32.6% to close at $8.14.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) shares rose 32% to close at $2.39.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) jumped 31.8% to close at $8.50.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) gained 31.5% to close at $6.55.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) jumped 31% to close at $1.65 after surging around 25% on Wednesday.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) surged 30.8% to close at $5.06.
- Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) shares rose 30.3% to close at $9.58.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) gained 28.1% to close at $4.15.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares rose 27.7% to close at $5.49.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares surged 27.5% to close at $3.66.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares rose 27.1% to close at $5.73.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) gained 26.6% to close at $11.05.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares rose 26.3% to close at $7.11.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares jumped 26% to close at $5.76.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) shares climbed 25.2% to close at $5.62 after surging 27% on Wednesday.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) rose 25.2% to close at $13.20.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 24.5% to close at $19.63 after the company reported a $725 million sale/leaseback agreement.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) gained 24.3% to close at $2.30. Impac reported implementation of organize-wide remote work programs.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 23.6% to close at $2.93.
- Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) gained 23.5% to close at $6.68.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) gained 23.2% to close at $11.67.
- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) shares rose 22.9% to close at $12.89.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) surged 22.6% to close at $2.39.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) rose 22.5% to close at $3.98.
- Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) jumped 22.3% to close at $4.55.
- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL) shares rose 22.2% to close at $5.50.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares climbed 22.1% to close at $4.14.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) shares surged 21.9% to close at $5.80.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) gained 21.7% to close at $6.96 after the company said it will evaluate its allogenic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial in 240 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by coronavirus infection.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) rose 21.7% to close at $2.58.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) gained 21.5% to close at $3.40.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) gained 21.3% to close at $11.16. The company Wednesday reported Q1 (for quarter ended Mar. 25, 2020) same-store sales were down 1.5% on year-over-year basis. El Pollo Loco also withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) climbed 21.2% to close at $3.09.
- Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) jumped 21.1% to close at $11.04.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) gained 21% to close at $11.30.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) shares rose 20.9% to close at $7.45.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) shares surged 20.6% to close at $3.57.
- The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) jumped 20.2% to close at $6.91.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) gained 19.7% to close at $4.25.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares gained 19.6% to close at $5.00.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) jumped 19.6% to close at $2.14 following strong preliminary revenue for Q1.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares gained 19.2% to close at $0.1730.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) climbed 18.8% to close at $9.12 after JANA Partners agreed to support both company nominees at 2020 Bloomin' Brands Annual Meeting.
- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) rose 18.7% to close at $7.81.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) surged 17.5% to close at $17.29.
- Exantas Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: XAN) rose 16.4% to close at $3.48 after jumping more than 50% on Wednesday.
- Service Properties Trust (NYSE: SVC) jumped 16.2% to close at $5.36.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) surged 16% to close at $9.42.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) shares rose 15.6% to close at $4.23.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares jumped 15.6% to close at $62.99.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) shares jumped 14.5% to close at $3.32.
- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) climbed 14.4% to close at $4.60.
- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) shares rose 14% to close at $26.17.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares rose 13.6% to close at $1.75 after surging over 8% on Wednesday.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) shares rose 13% to close at $16.14. Six Flags raised credit facility from $350 million to $481 million. The company had $23 million in cash on hand as of March 31, 2020.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) climbed 12.6% to close at $2.68.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) rose 12.5% to close at $1.44 after climbing around 8% on Wednesday.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares rose 12% to close at $2.89.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 12% to close at $2.24 after climbing more than 49% on Wednesday.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) rose 11.9% to close at $1.98 after jumping around 42% on Wednesday.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) gained 11.7% to close at $10.00.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained 11.1% to close at $0.60 after H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $4 price target.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) gained 11% to close at $7.15.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 10.6% to close at $1.57 after falling over 11% on Wednesday.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 10.4% to close at $12.51 after climbing 11% on Wednesday.
- Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) gained 9.5% to close at $12.88.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) rose 8.5% to close at $31.61.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares rose 8.3% to close at $4.42 after surging around 30% on Wednesday.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 8.2% to close at $8.20 after surging over 16% on Wednesday.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) shares jumped 6.6% to close at $3.90.
- Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) climbed 5.8% to close at $4.37 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the company's stock from Sell to Hold.
Losers
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) dropped 23.5% to close at $0.6155 on Thursday. BIOLASE shares jumped around 250% on Wednesday after the company announced plans to partner with MEKICS to manufacture ventilators in response to coronavirus.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares tumbled 22% to close at $0.14 on Thursday after rising around 10% on Wednesday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 21.2% to close at $2.60 after MKM Partners downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares slipped 20.1% to close at $4.78.
- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) shares dropped 19.5% to close at $3.06.
- BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) shares fell 14.7% to close at $4.99.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) declined 13.8% to close at $5.13.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) dipped 13.6% to close at $6.37.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) shares declined 12.4% to close at $5.38.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) shares fell 12% to close at $4.19. Conn's rescheduled Q4 earnings to April 14.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) tumbled 11.7% to close at $2.0743.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.59.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) declined 9.1% to close at $3.20 following Q4 results. Canaan posted adjusted net loss of $107.8 million and revenue of $66.5 million.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) fell 9.1% to close at $3.41.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) shares dropped 8.7% to close at $37.47 after the company lowered its 2020 guidance for earnings and revenue.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 5.4% to close at $12.30.
