5 Stocks To Watch For April 13, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. WD-40 shares rose 0.4% to close at $175.41 on Thursday.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) disclosed a collaboration with Stony Brook Medicine to identify coronavirus survivors. Chembio Diagnostics shares jumped 8.6% to close at $8.08 on Thursday.

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) reported a rise in its Q2 earnings. The company's quarterly earnings increased to C$0.32 per share from $0.30 per share, while consolidated revenue gained 3.7% to C$1.36 billion. Shaw Communications shares gained 0.6% to close at $16.37 on Thursday.

