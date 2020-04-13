5 Stocks To Watch For April 13, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. WD-40 shares rose 0.4% to close at $175.41 on Thursday.
- Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) disclosed a collaboration with Stony Brook Medicine to identify coronavirus survivors. Chembio Diagnostics shares jumped 8.6% to close at $8.08 on Thursday.
- Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE: SJR) reported a rise in its Q2 earnings. The company’s quarterly earnings increased to C$0.32 per share from $0.30 per share, while consolidated revenue gained 3.7% to C$1.36 billion. Shaw Communications shares gained 0.6% to close at $16.37 on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary Walt Disney World Resort will furlough 43,000 union workers starting April 19 following the coronavirus pandemic, according to CNBC. Disney shares rose 0.2% to $104.70 in pre-market trading.
- Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: IRTC) reported preliminary Q1 sales of $61 million to $62 million and withdrew its 2020 guidance. Irhythm shares rose 3.2% to close at $82.56 on Thursday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas