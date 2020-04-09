Market Overview

Behind The TQL Layoffs – Coronavirus Freight Market Update (With Video)
FreightWaves  
April 09, 2020 4:37pm   Comments
Behind The TQL Layoffs – Coronavirus Freight Market Update With Video

On today's Coronavirus Freight Market Update, Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill will be talking about the economic impact that covid-19 is having on freight and the transportation industry. They'll cover the latest news and freight flows backed by data driven insights powered by SONAR.

On this episode they're joined by FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller, reporter Clarissa Hawes, economist Anthony Smith, and market expert Andrew Cox.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12PM ET on

FreightWaves LinkedinFacebook, and YouTube channels.

