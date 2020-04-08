Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2020 10:44am   Comments
On Wednesday, 6 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ: OPES).
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 21.83% up to reach a new 52-week high.
  • Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ: OPES) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 0.09%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs on Wednesday are as follows:

  • Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ: OPES) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.12.
  • Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ: ANDA) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.19 for a change of up 0.69%.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares were up 21.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.99.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.00. The stock was up 14.09% for the day.
  • Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.43 on Wednesday, moving up 2.59%.
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) stock hit a yearly high price of $172.59. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

