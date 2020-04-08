Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 12 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Areas of Significance:

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10am on Wednesday:

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ: ICON) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51 today morning. The stock traded down 6.78% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51 today morning. The stock traded down 6.78% over the session. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ZOM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11 today morning. The stock traded down 24.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11 today morning. The stock traded down 24.0% over the session. YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.68%. LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) shares hit a yearly low of $1.18 today morning. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.18 today morning. The stock was down 6.92% on the session. Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) shares fell to $0.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.33%.

shares fell to $0.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.33%. Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) stock hit $0.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.06% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.06% over the course of the day. Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66 today morning. The stock traded down 3.67% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66 today morning. The stock traded down 3.67% over the session. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. Sunlands Technology (NYSE: STG) shares fell to $0.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.67%.

shares fell to $0.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.67%. Huize Holding (NASDAQ: HUIZ) shares moved down 1.34% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.87 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.34% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.87 to begin trading. HF Foods Group (NASDAQ: HFFG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.83% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.83% for the day. Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ: METX) shares moved down 2.16% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.00 to begin trading.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.