Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FedEX, UPS Shares Surge As Amazon To Suspend Delivery Service For Third-Party Sellers Due To Increased Demand
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2020 11:59pm   Comments
Share:
FedEX, UPS Shares Surge As Amazon To Suspend Delivery Service For Third-Party Sellers Due To Increased Demand

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is suspending the delivery service for third-party sellers on its platform starting June, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

What Happened

The service called "Amazon Shipping" was available in only a few handful cities in the United States, the Journal noted.

Ahead of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the e-commerce giant was seemingly looking to establish it as a competitor to prominent delivery companies likes United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX).

"We understand this is a change to your business, and we did not take this decision lightly," Amazon is said to have told shippers, according to the Journal. "We will work with you over the next several weeks so there is as little disruption to your business as possible."

The pandemic significantly increased the demand for Amazon services as widespread lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the virus forced a majority of people to stay home.

Amazon said in March it was looking to hire 100,000 additional workers to meet the increased workload. The Seattle-based company's warehouses across the country remain functional at full capacity despite some protests by workers at multiple sites.

Price Action

Amazon shares closed 0.7% higher at $2,011.60 on Tuesday. The shares traded slightly lower at $2,010 in the after-hours session.

The shares of FedEx and UPS surged in the after-hours session following the news.

FedEx traded nearly 3.5% higher at $120 after closing the regular session 2.56% lower at $115.95. UPS traded 3.2% higher at $95.88 after closing the regular session 2.9% lower at $92.91.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FDX)

New Ganja Goddess Chair Discusses Surge In Deliveries Amid COVID-19
For Walmart And Amazon's Grocery Businesses, The Pressure Is On
IBM Is Getting Ready To Fight For A Place In The Cloud Universe
Microsoft's Focus On The Cloud Makes It A Prime Recovery Candidate
Here's How Long It Took Facebook To Reach A $100B Market Cap
How The Economic Shutdown Will Affect Retail Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Shipping Covid-19 Jeff Bezos The Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga