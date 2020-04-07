56 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) shares jumped 70.9% to $1.3499 after surging over 37% on Monday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares surged 63.4% to $4.15 amid hopes of production cuts by key producers to sustain prices, as well as positive economic sentiment on a potential leveling off of coronavirus cases in some regions.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) shares jumped 52.7% to $6.43 after jumping 25% on Monday.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares climbed 50.1% to $7.04. Akers Biosciences filed amendment to $25 million offering of stock and debt securities. Akers Biosciences shares jumped around 147% on Monday following an update from the company regarding its COVID-19 vaccine development program.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) rose 39.5% to $3.1950 after gaining more than 17% on Monday.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) surged 35.5% to $5.53.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) gained 35% to $7.06 after reporting management succession plan. Tanger Factory Outlet disclosed that Stephen Yalof will join as President and Chief Operating Officer effective April 10, 2020.
- Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) surged 34.6% to $6.81.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) gained 34.6% to $10.00.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) rose 32.3% to $4.17 after the company declared an interim common stock dividend of $0.05 per share.
- Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) gained 32% to $5.12.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares rose 30.4% to $6.69.
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) surged 30% to $13.97.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) gained 29.2% to $5.28.
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) surged 27% to $3.8579.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) rose 26.5% to $7.69.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) gained 25.3% to $4.2999.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares surged 25.3% to $17.71.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) jumped 23% to $7.14.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) gained 22.7% to $6.28.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares climbed 21.7% to $4.0901 after the company reported preliminary data from coronavirus compassionate use program, treating seven patients with acute respiratory failure.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) gained 21.3% to $35.92 amid optimism that coronavirus cases in Asia are potentially easing. Global slowing cases could raise hopes of a sooner return to travel operations.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) jumped 21.3% to $14.57.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) surged 20.5% to $6.07.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) rose 20% to $3.40 after gaining more than 12% on Monday.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares gained 19.1% to $12.47.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) shares surged 18.5% to $36.93.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) gained 17.8% to $4.24.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) shares rose 17.4% to $11.98 after surging more than 20% on Monday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares rose 17.2% to $11.73 after surging over 18% on Monday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose 17.2% to $10.94 after gaining 18% on Monday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) gained 16.6% to $5.97.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) jumped 15% to $8.19.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) gained 14.4% to $8.84 amid optimism that coronavirus cases in Asia are potentially easing. Global slowing cases could raise hopes of a sooner return to spending, economic activity, and traveling.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: ERI) rose 12.8% to $15.82 after jumping 38% on Monday.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 12.5% to $27.04 after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 11.5% to $63.23 after climbing 17% on Monday.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 9.5% to $2.7050 after the company disclosed it delivered 1,533 vehicles in March 2020, up around 116.8% versus February.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) rose 9.5% to $2.76 after jumping 12% on Monday.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) gained 8.8% to $0.3584 after gaining more than 13% on Monday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 7% to $552.47, potentially on reports the company plans to debut a new Model 3 in China as well as the company's progress on ventilator production.
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) shares rose 5.2% to $148.04. President Donald Trump's administration and 3M reported a deal to increase mask supply in the US.
Losers
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares dipped 21.6% to $2.8450 after reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) dropped 17.8% to $6.70 after the company reported a public offering of convertible senior notes.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 14.7% to $45.00.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) shares slipped 12.9% to $5.31.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) dropped 12.7% to $114.01.
- Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) shares declined 11.6% to $5.76.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares fell 10.1% to $5.54.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) dipped 9.9% to $2.0899.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares dropped 9.9% to $15.70.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) shares fell 9.9% to $4.73 after the company reported preliminary operating results.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares declined 9.8% to $7.33.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) dipped 9% to $111.94.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 8.9% to $13.63 after declining over 5% on Monday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 8.3% to $9.45. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped around 26% on Monday after the company received FDA emergency use authorization for a coronavirus test.
