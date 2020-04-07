22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) shares rose 39.1% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after surging around 17% on Monday.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares rose 32% to $6.20 in pre-market trading. Akers Biosciences filed amendment to $25 million offering of stock and debt securities. Akers Biosciences shares jumped around 147% on Monday following an update from the company regarding its COVID-19 vaccine development program.
- TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) rose 25.2% to $3.53 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 12% on Monday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose 17.9% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Monday.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) shares rose 17.5% to $12.00 in pre-market trading after surging more than 20% on Monday.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: ERI) rose 15.6% to $16.22 in pre-market trading after jumping 38% on Monday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares rose 15% to $11.50 in pre-market trading after surging over 18% on Monday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 10.8% to $7.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Monday.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 10.1% to $62.48 in pre-market trading after climbing 17% on Monday.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) rose 9.1% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Monday.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 9.1% to $26.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) rose 7% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 17% on Monday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 5.5% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the United States FDA accepted the New Drug Application for INO-4800, a vaccine that is designed to prevent COVID-19, clearing the way for Phase 1 clinical testing in healthy volunteers
- 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) shares rose 4.5% to $147.00 in pre-market trading. President Donald Trump's administration and 3M reported a deal to increase mask supply in the US.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 3.8% to $535.89 in pre-market trading, potentially on reports the company plans to debut a new Model 3 in China as well as the company's progress on ventilator production.
Losers
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 25.6% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Euronav NV (NASDAQ: EURN) fell 7.4% to $9.18 in pre-market trading after surging around 7% on Monday.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 6% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after rising over 6% on Monday.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) fell 5.5% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after rising more than 8% on Monday.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX) fell 5.4% to $174.07 in pre-market trading.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 5.2% to $14.21 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 4.7% to $9.83 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped around 26% on Monday after the company received FDA emergency use authorization for a coronavirus test.
