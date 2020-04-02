60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares jumped 77.2% to $2.0550 after the company reported announced preliminary Q1 revenue in the range of $56 million to 57 million.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares jumped 41.5% to $3.2006 after dropping 27% on Wednesday.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) rose 35% to $3.015. Raymond James maintained ProPetro with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) gained 31.2% to $7.34 after President Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to end their oil price war within a few days. Murphy Oil lowered quarterly dividend from $0.25 to $0.125 per share.
- Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) surged 31% to $12.22.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) gained 30.6% to $3.5998.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) shares rose 30.1% to $7.22.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) shares rose 29.4% to $32.44.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) gained 28.5% to $4.65.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) gained 26% to $3.82.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares rose 26% to $13.53 after declining over 7% on Wednesday.
- PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) surged 25.3% to $7.88
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares rose 25% to $0.5125 after dropping more than 25% on Wednesday.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) gained 25% to $2.69.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares surged 24% to $2.82.
- Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) rose 23% to $3.27.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) shares surged 23.1% to $21.69 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 23% to $4.96 after President Trump said he expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to end their oil price war within a few days.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) gained 22.8% to $6.28.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) rose 22% to $8.28.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) surged 20.2% to $8.98.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) shares surged 20.2% to $2.50.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) gained 20% to $4.375.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) gained 20% to $3.165.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) gained 20% to $18.75.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) shares rose 20% to $17.15.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 18.6% to $1.21 after the company obtained Health Canada authorization, to fast track FDA registration to commercialize plant-based hand sanitizers.
- Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) gained 18% to $10.64.
- Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) shares rose 18% to $4.45.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 17.5% to $2.22 after declining 6% on Wednesday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 17% to $0.4901.
- PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) rose 16% to $40.99.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) shares gained 15.6% to $7.63.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) rose 15.1% to $6.80 after dropping around 17% on Wednesday.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares rose 12.3% to $10.59 after dropping 14% on Wednesday.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 12.2% to $27.33.
- Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE: IMO) rose 11.6% to $12.29.
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE: SNP) rose 11.3% to $52.91.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 11.1% to $2.00 after falling around 12% on Wednesday.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 11% to $0.2211 after declining around 65% on Wednesday.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 9.9% to $7.69 after the company announced it has signed 2 definitive agreements with Mount Sinai Medical School in NY to scale-up a laboratory version serological test for coronavirus that enables high-volume screenings in labs.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) gained 9.7% to $2.50 after dropping 12% on Wednesday.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) rose 8.4% to $35.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares dipped 69.2% to $8.07 after the company withdrew previous financial statements and said its COO has been involved in fabricating transactions over the past year.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) fell 50.8% to $1.5791 after the company announced a reduction in its quarterly common unit distribution and issued an operational update.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) fell 29.4% to $1.54. Safe-T priced its 450,000 ADS offering at $1.60 per ADS.
- Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE: RWT) dropped 25% to $3.245.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 21.4% to $7.88.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) dropped 20.6% to $18.34.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 19% to $3.2101.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) dipped 18.3% to $3.58.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares declined 17.4% to $4.7343.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) dipped 17.4% to $6.41.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares tumbled 16.8% to $16.15.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) shares fell 14.8% to $2.60.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 14.2% to $14.76 after surging over 42% on Wednesday.
- Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) dropped 14.1% to $9.47.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares fell 13.4% to $0.7450 after gaining over 43% on Wednesday.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) dropped 8.1% to $5.42. Issuing an update on clinical development activity and business operations, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals said it has taken appropriate steps to ensure the safety of patients and integrity of the HDV Phase 3 D-LIVR trial. The trial is evaluating lonafarnib and ritonavir with or without PEGylated interferon-alfa-2a in patients with chronic hepatitis D virus infection.
