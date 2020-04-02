Market Overview

Elon Musk's SpaceX Bans Employee Use Of Zoom: Report
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 10:21am   Comments
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX is banning employees from using video conferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), citing "significant privacy and security concerns," Reuters reported Wednesday.

On Monday, the New York Times reported that the office of the New York Attorney General is probing Zoom’s data privacy and security practices.

In a letter to Zoom, the AG's office asked the telecommunications company what security measures it has taken in light of the increased traffic on its network, according to the Times.

Zoom Video shares were down 10.44% at $122.70 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $164.94 and a 52-week low of $59.94.

Photo courtesy of SpaceX. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

