30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares rose 150% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported announces preliminary Q1 revenue in the range of $56 million to 57 million.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 61.8% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after the company obtained Health Canada authorization, to fast track FDA registration to commercialize plant-based hand sanitizers.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares rose 22.8% to $11.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 14% on Wednesday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares rose 19.1% to $0.4884 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 25% on Wednesday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 17.1% to $0.4920 in pre-market trading.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 15.4% to $0.23 in pre-market trading after declining around 65% on Wednesday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 13.9% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after falling around 12% on Wednesday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 13.8% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) rose 13.4% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after dropping around 17% on Wednesday.
- PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) rose 13.1% to $39.99 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE: IMO) rose 13.1% to $12.45 in pre-market trading.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 12.6% to $8.40 in pre-market trading.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares rose 12.6% to $12.09 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Wednesday.
- BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) rose 10.3% to $26.87 in pre-market trading.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) shares rose 10.3% to $9.71 in pre-market trading after falling 33% on Wednesday. Carnival priced its 62.5 million share offering of common stock at $8 per share.
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE: SNP) rose 9.1% to $51.85 in pre-market trading.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 8.8% to $6.67 in pre-market trading after dropping over 14% on Wednesday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 8% to $9.24 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 7.7% to $6.42 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Wednesday.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) shares rose 7.7% to $27 in pre-market trading.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares rose 7.1% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after gaining over 43% on Wednesday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 6.2% to $18.26 in pre-market trading after surging over 42% on Wednesday.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) rose 5.7% to $34.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) fell 44% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a reduction in its quarterly common unit distribution and issued an operational update.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) fell 14.6% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $125 million common stock offering.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 12.8% to $0.30 in pre-market trading. Therapix Biosciences dropped around 20% Wednesday after the company reported pricing of $1.25 million public offering.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 7.1% to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) fell 6.6% to $0.3511 in pre-market trading.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) fell 3.4% to $22.61 in pre-market trading.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares fell 3.2% to $132.62 in pre-market trading. NICE's inContact unit has partnered with Zoom Video Communications for remote access.
